'I came to Harare with a single pair of shoes'

HARARE - Hip-hop artiste Takura (TS) unveiled his debut studio album “Someone Had To Do It recently in the capital. In an interview with Financial Gazette reporter Darius Mutamba (DM), he spoke about his creative process, hopes and other things. Below are excerpts from the discussion.

Q: Why do you sing/rap?

A: I sing/rap because that is what I was born to do, its my gift, it can never be about anything else. It’s my gift and that is what I’m good at, even the Bible say’s if you use your gifts, you will defiantly succeed.

Q: How has the reaction to your latest album been?

A: The reaction has been so good. I don’t think many people get such a good reception for their first albums.

We even wondered on which single track to push first but it seems like every fan has his/her own track. People love the whole album it’s not like there are a few good songs and the rest not as good.

Q: How long did this CD take to make from start to finish, recording-wise?

A: It took us close to six weeks to complete the album.

Q: What kind of “sound”, production-wise, did you have in the back of your mind, prior to entering the studio?

A: I move across genres. People fell in love with me when people had Zino Irema and everyone fell for that sound, so I wanted to go back to that and talk about life on trap beats, so yeah, I wanted to do trap when I went into the studio.

Q: What kind of input did the producer have during the process?

A: I worked with five producers, Kiva Q Kill, Desire, COG, Santalus and Rayobeats, I came up with ideas and they made beats.

Q: Are you pleased with the final outcome (sound, production-wise)?

A: I am happy with the sound, it’s one of the well mixed and mastered projects in Zimbabwe. People who really know music will tell you that. We spent nights working on the tracks just to have that clean sound. If you listen to it, you will understand what I mean.

Q: Did the producer (you) use any (weird) experimental miking and/or recording techniques?

A: I don’t understand what you mean but I guess that’s what producers do these days, it’s trap music so there are a lot of experiments. It’s different from the oldies where people would stick to one beat, so these experiments are what make the album unique.

Q: Please, inform us about your favourite songs and lyrical highlights and why?

A: I like Ndoda more because I’m talking about a transition from rags. I am that person. I came from the Jecha (ghetto) and I always tell myself what I want. I speak things into existence. I told people, I’m going to put out an album that is going to shock the country, and its things that I say on a daily that happen. So yes, Ndoda more (I want more).

Q: Any overall theme of mood that you’re trying to capture while writing songs?

A: The overall theme is Someone Had To Do it. The album was dedicated to people who get up and do things without complaining. In Africa, people complain too much but they forget even the rich also have obstacles but chose to put them aside. So that’s basically the mood around my album. Go out there and get it.

Q: Does your vision for coming up with music get affected at all by time?

A: One of the gifts God gave me was to make music. I never run out of music, I can make music everyday. I even had more songs for the album but we settled for only 18.

Q: Do you have a record label? Are you a member of any music organisations?

A: I have a record label called One Entertainment and I’m not signed to anyone yet.

Q: Do you find it profitable to be a hip-hop artiste in Zimbabwe?

A: I find it profitable to be an artiste in Zimbabwe. I don’t usually like to box myself to hip-hop artistes because I am an all-rounder. I can do anything, that’s how the world works, if you can do more do more.

During an interview with a local radio station at the beginning of my career, they told me I was releasing to many songs and would run out of what to sings but I actually have 18 new songs now that I made this year only. I have survived.

I came to Harare with only a single pair of shoes and now I am an established artiste. I have a lot of things going on, so it is profitable, it all depends on how you are doing it.

Q: Are there any “crazy” behind-the-scenes anecdotes from these sessions that you can share with us?

A: I don’t have any crazy behind-the-scenes issues but I have a documentary about the album, it’s on my YouTube channel. You can go and view it to get an insight.

Q: How would you describe the sound of your new CD to any potential new fan?

A: My sound is a modern sound this new generation fell in love with. It’s trap music that’s common in international scenes and with this album I took it there, it’s trap but in Shona and English, and everyone can relate.

Q: Who are your influences and heroes?

A: I know a lot of people might be shocked by this, but one of them is Baba Shero (Alick Macheso). I slightly changed his song Zvakanaka Zvakadaro and came up with Zvakanaka Zvakadaro. I have always admired him for his talent, artistry and vocals. Sungura inspires a lot of my work.

Q: If there’s anything you’d like to add, please do.

A: As Zimbabweans, we need to support each other. We can never do anything alone. We need each other and that’s a concept that we seem not to understand. We need to quit hating each other.