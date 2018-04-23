Bosso thump Shabanie, move into second place

Highlanders……… (1) 3

Shabanie………… (1) 1

BULAWAYO - Highlanders continued with their unbeaten start to the 2018 Castle Lager Premiership season when they came back from behind to beat Shabanie Mine and move into second place on the log yesterday.

Shabanie opened the scoring through Donald Makuwe in the 12th minute but Bosso roared back into the match with goals from Peter Muduhwa, Newman Sianchali and Brian Banda.

Madinda Ndlovu’s side is now on 17 points from seven matches and trail log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars by two points.

“It was a difficult game. The first 20 minutes was a total hell for us. There was pressure that we had not experienced since we started the league,” Ndlovu said after the match.

“I was happy that the boys sustained the pressure, kept their cool heads and kept on playing according to the strategy and plan that we had.

The Bosso legend believes his side was much better in the second period where they scored two goals to win the encounter.

“Second half was a different ball game altogether. The boys fought and responded to what we have been requesting which is giving the best football to the masses that have come to support the team,” he said.

“In terms of tactical awareness we have shown in the games that we have played that we are doing something good. I am grateful that the boys are giving a listening ear and they are willing to learn.”

Shabanie Mine coach Takesure Chiragwi thought his team played well despite the loss.

“We were playing a good team and we were also playing very well but the difference was on goals. We played very well especially in the first half,” he said.

“This is one game that I am not disappointed that I lost. I am happy because the performance itself shows where we are going as a team. It really shows there is light.”

The match started at a high pace with Shabanie pressing Highlanders high to try and disturb their passing game.

The idea worked for the visitors in the early stages of the match as they broke the deadlock in the 12th minute when Makuwe connected a Carlos Rusere cross with a spectacular volley.

Bosso equalised five minutes before half time when Muduhwa beat Shabanie goalkeeper Petros Moyo with a classy back-heel after he was set up by Brian Banda.

In the second period, Bosso were more clinical and it was no surprise when they took the lead in the 58th minute when Newman Sianchali’s bullet gave Shabanie goalkeeper Petros Moyo no chance.

Banda completed the scoring 10 minutes before full time when he unleashed a scorcher past Moyo.

Teams

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, Charlton Siamalonga, MacClive Phiri, Brian Banda (Thabo Lunga 85m), Newman Sianchali, Ben Musaka, Godfrey Makaruse, Tendai Ndlovu (Mbongeni Ndlovu 51m), Peter Muduhwa, Gabriel Nyoni, Nigel Makumbe (Adrian Silla 69m)

Shabanie Mine: Petros Moyo, Lloyd Manyande, Nyasha Mpofu, Benjamin Mukundu, Ali Maliselo, Joe Nyabinde, Trevor Ajana (Maxwell Murimi 66m), Donald Makuwe, Carlos Rusere (Kibaki Dhlamini 78m), Romeo Pakamisa (Fradreck Muza 75m), David Temwanjira.