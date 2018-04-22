Triangle win on the road again

Bulawayo City……...…..(1) 1

BULAWAYO - Triangle picked up their second win on the road in the 2018 Castle Lager Premiership season when they came from a goal down to beat troubled Bulawayo City yesterday.

The Sugar Sugar Boys were trailing from a Timothy January first half strike before two late goals in the last eight minutes from Kudzai Chigwida and substitute Courage Denias gave Taurai Mangwiro’s men all three points.

With yesterday’s win, Triangle are now in fourth place on the log with 13 points from seven matches.

Mangwiro praised the good fighting spirit shown by his charges.

“We have that never say die attitude. You would have thought that Bulawayo City were going to run away with a victory but our team now is grinding results because of that never say die attitude,” Mangwiro said.

Bulawayo City coach Darlington Dodo was disappointed with the result that meant his side remains in the drop zone with four points from seven matches.

“It’s painful to lose such a match. We had our game plan and started our match very well. We pressed them very well and we took the lead,’’ Dodo said.

“With our situation it’s so bad and painful to lose when we thought probably we had worked very hard and it was a game that we were supposed to win.”

Yesterday’s results

Bulawayo Chiefs 2-0 FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum 2-1 Mutare City, ZPC Kariba 1-1 Chicken Inn, Harare City 0-0 Black Rhinos, Bulawayo City 1-2 Triangle United, Yadah FC 0-2 Nichrut