Newboys Nichrut stun Yadah FC

Yadah ........................0

Nichrut ................ (0) 2

HARARE - Castle Lager Premiership newboys Nichrut recorded their second victory of the season taking their points tally to nine from seven matches after easing past Yadah FC here yesterday.

A sublime second half performance saw the visitors from Shurugwi getting the match opener through striker Nigel Mpinduki, who drilled in a low shot into an empty net after Yadah goalkeeper Steven Chimusoro was beaten outside his box while trying to clear the ball.

In the 70th minute, striker Tatenda Hapazari put the icing on the cake for Nichrut with a neat left-footed volley from outside the box that found the top left corner of Chimusoro’s net.

Nichrut coach John Nyikadzino was happy with the result but added that it is still a long way to go before the team meets its objective of surviving relegation.

“First of all I would like to thank God for His Grace, we played against a good and seasoned side, we are only a new team in the Premiership,” Nyikadzino said.

“I’m very happy with the result the players responded very well; we really wanted it more than Yadah.

“I’m happy with the consistency; last week we drew at home it wasn’t a bad result considering that we are a new team.

“At the break I told the players that the game was ours to lose because we were dominating play hence we needed to utilise chances that came our way and they responded very well.”

Yadah coach Thomas Ruzive blamed the defeat on the absence of suspended captain Jimmy Dzingai and injured Byrone Madzokere.

“I’m very disappointed with the performance after a good performance against Dynamos. I don’t have much to say because I’m very disappointed,” Ruzive said.

“I think our defence was very jittery especially in the absence of both our captain and his deputy, losing our key players ahead of this encounter I think that really affected us.”