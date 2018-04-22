Harare City, Rhinos in stalemate

Harare City..........................0

Black Rhinos.......................0

HARARE - Harare City and Black Rhinos shared the spoils, as Sunshine Boys coach Mark Harrison gave his son Ryan a debut in which the giant goalkeeper imposed himself well and kept a clean sheet.

However, the elder Harrison downplayed the inclusion of his son in the starting X1 choosing to lament on how his charges disappointed him in a match he felt they should have won.

“I dont think we turned up today ( yesterday)...you gotta give credit to Rhinos. They pressed for like 80 minutes we only came to the party in the last 10 minutes when they were getting tired but in the whole match they couldn’t give us any room to play,” Harrison said after the match.

“We were all over the place and I’m disappointed to drop points at home.

“We should be looking back at the lost two points...the pitch is another story...we couldn’t play but like I said we only came to the party in the last 10 minutes, but we couldn’t get close to them as they chose to whack the ball away.”

Going into the tie, both sides needed a reaction after dropping valuable points in their last encounters.

The army side dropped two points in their last match against Chapungu, while the Sunshine Boys were humbled 1-3 on the road by defending league champions FC Platinum at Mandava, in what was their first defeat of the season.

The opening half was a cagey affair with both sides struggling to come off the blocks.

Pacey Harare City forward Martin Vengesai had the best of the Sunshine Boys’ chances when he beat Augustine Mbara but shot tamely at Rhinos keeper Ashley Reyners.

Both sides came back from the breather rejuvenated and exchanged blows in what turned out to be a better 45 minutes than the opening.

Winger Malvin Gaki had another opportunity to open the scoring for City but fumbled his chance with only Reyners to beat.

Young Rhinos midfielder Donald Mudadi, was the pivot Rhinos needed to fend off a strong City midfield that had experienced players like captain Tendai Samanja and Moses Muchenje.

Chauya Chipembere were left aggrieved just past the hour when City defender Raymond Uchena appeared to have handled the ball in an attempt to clear.

The army side had two other decent penalty shouts which the referee waved away but their coach Herbert Maruwa downplayed the calls and chose to dwell on the positives.

“We played a good game, on another day we could have won. The penalties could have been called but then we have to look forward and focus on what is at hand.

“We have kept a clean sheet and in the last game we kept another one.

“So, we look at improving in the next matches so we will look at changing and improving combinations in the next games but then we look at the point gained,” Maruwa said.

In the end neither side could find the back of the net and a share of the points was a fair result for both sides.