Dozens ditch Mujuru's NPP

HARARE - Over 30 more senior officials in former Vice President Joice Mujuru’s National People’s Party (NPP) have dumped her party on allegations of indecision in joining the MDC Alliance.

Barely a week after Mujuru’s party was hit by a wave of resignations in Mashonaland West, where two senior provincial executives resigned in protest over alleged imposition of candidates ahead of this year’s watershed elections, several others have jumped ship from Mashonaland East province, including national executive members.

The members drawn from the youth, women and main wings of the party are said to be unhappy with Mujuru’s reluctance to join hands with the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance.

Among those who resigned from the province are national executive members Joel Mufandaedza, Solomon Ganye, Mayirasa Chipunza as well as Trevers Ngulube and Vimbai Shonhiwa - both members of the national youth executive.

Provincial executive members include the youth chairperson Clive Chiridza, Tafara Ncube (secretary ) Propser Maposa(treasurer), Tafadzwa Masawi, Memory Seti, Tayengwa Gatoma, Syne Furamera, Morgan Machakwa, among dozens others.

In the women’s wing, secretary for security Gladys Binali, Gladys Chanza (finance secretary) Margaret Kadungure (chairperson) and Gladys Simbi, who was the treasurer, all left the NPP.

The provincial main body was not spared the mass resignations with Basil Musoro, Sainos Remendi, Michael Musarurwa, Chivero Mudhokwani, Alex Gwanzura and Chrispen Madyangove among others having thrown in the towel as well.

Mujuru’s spokesperson Gift Nyandoro said: “If they want to join the MDC it is fine with us because they are not joining our enemy.

“They are joining a fellow opposition outfit that is doing the best it can in the fight against Zanu PF.

“What these colleagues should, however, realise is that the NPP is not the MDC and people cannot join part A to force it to follow the policies of part B.

“We wish them well in their endeavours. The NPP is on the move and on the ground mobilising support right now and we will not be distracted by these sideshows.”

Last week, NPP lost its Mashonaland West youth provincial chairperson, Shepherd Masotse and Chinhoyi district chairperson, Danson Mapfumo.

This also comes after another Mujuru ally and former NPP Mashonaland West national council member, Marian Chombo, rejoined Zanu PF.