Widower up for raping daughter

HARARE - A 42-year-old Harare man who sexually violated his 11-year-old daughter following his wife’s death has appeared in court.

The man (name withheld) was charged with rape when he appeared before Harare magistrate Tilda Mazhande.

He was remanded in custody to April 30, and advised to approach the High Court for bail because he faces a third schedule offence.

Prosecutor Linda Gadzikwa alleged that sometime in 2015, the girl’s mother passed away and she was left in her father’s custody.

The two reportedly stayed together for three years and in January this year, the complainant was asleep in her room when the father sneaked in.

It was alleged that he carefully lifted her and went with the minor to his bedroom.

He reportedly began removing the minor’s clothes and she woke up and asked him why he was acting in that manner.

The court heard that he threatened to kill his daughter if she resisted his orders and allegedly raped her.

The matter was later reported to the police leading to the man’s arrest.

His daughter has been under the care and protection of the Social Services Department.