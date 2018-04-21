Two more armed robbers nabbed

HARARE - Two more suspected armed robbers who were involved in a shoot-out with police officers that claimed the life of one civilian have appeared in court.

Pias Sibanda and Arnold Mpofu appeared before Harare magistrate Tilda Mazhande facing armed robbery charges. They were detained in police custody pending apprehension of their accomplices believed to be in Zvishavane and Bulawayo.

Sibanda and Mpofu are jointly charged with Prince Makodza,28, Cletos Mazhewe,37, Tadziya Dzvairo,26, Respect Mwale,30, Ben Mashingaidze,39, and Carrington Mutevera,38 who are already on remand over the armed robbery charges.

Prosecutor Linda Gadzikwa alleged that on March 22 Sibanda and his accomplices pounced on Munyaradzi Tafirei at Revive Beverages Offices and shot him on the left shoulder before robbing him of $700.

The court heard that on March 27, Makodza and gang approached Zhao Hong Wen in Adbernie and shot him in the chest and left wrist before fleeing with his $600 and a pistol.

It was alleged that on April 6, the robbers went to WEIXI Minning Investments and threatened people who were in the shop with guns, ordering them to lie down.

They reportedly began searching people, seizing their cash and belongings.

The owner Wang Feng Qing approached the till unaware that a robbery was in progress and was shot on the right shoulder and fell down.

The court heard that they ransacked the shop and went away with cash and property valued $30 642.

The following day Makodza and his gang allegedly attacked Pafungei Mhepo who had disembarked from a kombi in Unit O in Seke Chitungwiza and introduced themselves as police officers. They demanded to do a body search on him.

One of the accused persons produced a pistol and pointed it on him before taking a bag containing $2 200 and three T-shirts.

According to State papers, the total value of property and cash stolen from Mhepo was $3 400 and $100 was recovered.