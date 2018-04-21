EU film festival back

HARARE - The European Union Film Festival Zimbabwe is back, and will this year be held for five days from May 15 to 19.

Theatre in the Park in the Harare Gardens will be the venue for all the films, which will be screened free of charge.

“We have an amazing line-up of 11 European films all packed up in five days,” EU Film Festival organisers announced on their Facebook page.

Although the United Kingdom is no longer part of the European Union after Brexit, The British Council still partners the festival.

It’s, however, not clear if there will be a British film as part of the line-up, due for release soon.

This is the second time the festival is running, after being launched in Zimbabwe last year when an assortment of acclaimed films from Europe were shown.

The festival is held by the European Union in Zimbabwe, in partnership with its member states in the country.

The films present a vivid picture of Europe’s societies in their all-encompassing facets and cultures, a wide scope of stories that engage and pay tribute to the common traits of human nature.

Throughout the five days of the Festival, a minimum of two films will be screened every evening. Eleven screenings, spread out across five days, provide more than 1 000 minutes of entertainment and food for thought.

“The diversity in narrative will take you from the sweeping streets of Rome, via excursions into Bolivia, New York and Turkey right into the quaint confines of an apartment in Prague and a depressing hotel room in Romania in the 1980s.

“You will meet illustrious and lovable (or less lovable) characters. . .” the EU embassy said.

As part of their promotion of art, the embassy is also running a photo competition where with one great photo you could win a professional camera.

“Capture your city, its vibes, hot spots, atmosphere or architecture — and the ‘Faces in Urban Spaces’ for our photo contest. Submit photos before May 3 and stand a chance to win,” the embassy said in a statement.

The pictures for the competition can be taken by a smart phone or any other camera.