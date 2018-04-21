DeMbare not fazed by Mukamba

HARARE - With the epic Harare derby looming large, Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa says his charges are not preoccupied by former teammate Denver Mukamba, who is on loan at their bitter rivals CAPS United where he appears to be slowly rediscovering his best form.

The two Harare giants clash at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow, where Mukamba will face his former club for the first time since he was frozen out at the Glamour Boys at the beginning of the year.

Mukamba ran into problems with Mutasa, as he skipped training sessions without plausible reasons while allegations of drug and alcohol abuse also surfaced.

This prompted the Dynamos coach to give up on the Highlfied-born midfielder.

However, CAPS United, through club president, Farai Jere, who is a longtime admirer of the former Bidvest Wits star, offered Mukamba a chance to redeem himself when they signed him on a one-year loan deal.

Since arriving at Makepekepe, Mukamba has had to work hard to regain his match fitness after not having a proper pre-season while he was frozen out at DeMbare.

The 26-year-old has since worked his way into coach Lloyd Chitembwe’s plans and so far not disappointed.

In the last match he started against Herentals, Mukamba caught the eye with an impressive performance that yielded an assist and a goal, sending shivers in the DeMbare camp ahead of tomorrow’s blockbuster derby.

Upon his move to CAPS United, indications were that Mukamba would not feature in the Harare derby, a position which has since been clarified after it emerged there is no clause in the loan deal barring him from playing against his parent club.

Mukamba missed CAPS’ defeat to Triangle last weekend in unclear circumstances and was reportedly not feeling well earlier this week.

However, the former lanky midfielder has returned to training and could be in line to face the Glamour Boys tomorrow and Mutasa is well aware of his threat.

“We are not worried about an individual. We have played against former Dynamos sons before. We are aware of what he (Mukamba) can do, but we have prepared for CAPS United as a team and not an individual,” Mutasa said ahead of the match.

“They are a good team; strong team. We know it’s going to be another tough assignment but every game that we play is always difficult but we want to have the bragging rights in this derby match.

“I have always said CAPS United is a good team and it’s going to be a tough assignment but I am sure we are ready for them. These are the sort of matches where players need not be pushed.”

Fixtures:

Today: Harare City v Black Rhinos (Rufaro), ZPC Kariba v Chicken Inn (Nyamhunga), Bulawayo City v Triangle United (Barbourfields), Yadah v Nichrut (National Sports) Ngezi Platinum v Mutare City Rovers (Baobab), Bulawayo Chiefs v FC Platinum (Luveve)

Tomorrow: CAPS United v Dynamos (National Sports), Highlanders v Shabanie Mine (Barbourfields), Chapungu v Herentals (Ascot)