Dad in court over sodomising son

Tarisai Machakaire  •  21 April 2018 10:06AM  •  0 comments

HARARE - A South Africa-based man, 35, has been charged with sodomising his eight-month-old baby.

The court heard that in 2016, the man lost sexual appetite for his wife and drew closer to his son.

It was alleged that the mother would notice cracks on her son’s anus while bathing him.

When she inquired from her hubby, he would say the child was reacting to diapers.

The offence came to light on November 15, last year, when one of the man’s daughters woke up around midnight and witnessed her father sodomising the baby.

She was allegedly threatened with death but confided in her mother about the incident.

The matter was reported to the police upon their return to Zimbabwe, leading to the father’s arrest.

