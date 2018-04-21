Cost of number plates slashed

HARARE - Government has slashed the cost of vehicle licence plates by 50 percent to contribute towards government policy on ease-of-doing business.

This follows years of outcry from motorists over the high cost of paying licences despite the use of inexpensive aluminium that is used to produce them.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries had also raised concern, highlighting that the cost of vehicle registration was too high compared to other regional countries, averring it was becoming an impediment to investment.

Government has now acceded to the demand for a reduction in the replacement cost for a damaged or lost number plate in respect of number plates for public service vehicles and private vehicles.

Transport minister Joram Gumbo confirmed the reduction through a government gazette published yesterday.

The gazettes amends the regulations of Vehicle Registration and Licensing.

The new user fee charge for motor vehicle number plates has been slashed from $160 to $80 for vehicle registration.

Lost number plate in respect of number plates for public service vehicles and private vehicles currently costing $160 have also been splashed to $80.

The acquisition of number plates for a trailer which stood at $140 has been slashed to $70.

Motor vehicles seeking to replace third number plates will pay $17,50 from $35 and replacement of registration book has been slashed to $15 from $30

The cost of personalised number plates has shot to $2 500.

It is envisaged that the reduction in fees will motivate vehicles to comply with vehicle registration requirements and boost the revenue for the Central Vehicle Registration department as motorists find it easier to pay for services.

Ultimately, government hopes, the increased revenue will see progress in road rehabilitation and ensure safe driving.