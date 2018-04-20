Sadc endorses Zim's Zavazava

HARARE - The Southern African Development Community (Sadc) has endorsed Zimbabwe’s Cosmas Zavazava who is vying for an International Telecommunications Union top post.

The 57-year-old Zimbabwean, who is currently chief of department for projects and knowledge management in the Telecommunication Development Bureau of ITU, will battle it out with other candidates for the ITU director of telecommunication development bureau position.

Addressing delegates attending an independence dinner in Switzerland on Wednesday hosted by Zimbabwe, South Africa’s permanent representative to the United Nations Nozipho Joyce Mxakato-Diseko, urged the world to support the veteran Zimbabwean telecommunications expert.

“On behalf of Sadc, I seek your support for our candidate … Zavazava who was endorsed by all the Sadc countries.

“Based on his work experience, we are convinced that he is the best candidate for this post, which primarily takes care of developing countries, and in particular the least developed countries (LDCs), landlocked developing countries and Small Island Developing States.”

She further noted that he was the best candidate due to his professionalism, commitment and experience.

“His name has become synonymous with the ITU’s outreach developmental activities through projects, capacity building, and the integration of developing countries into the global economy through ICTs.

“He has proven managerial experience at both national and international levels, hands-on experience providing assistance to countries across the world, proven record in humanitarian work, and he is committed to bridge the digital and knowledge divides.

“Zavazava is here and ready to take on the mantle of leading the BDT.

“On behalf of Sadc, I seek your support for his candidature at the next Plenipotentiary Conference,” she said.

Since the inauguration of the new political dispensation, many nations that are embracing Zimbabwe’s international re-engagement efforts have pledged to support Zavazava for the top ITU post.

The affable Zimbabwean, who has been described as a committed, results-oriented and experienced professional with 30 years of experience as a telecommunication/ICT practitioner, has been with the Telecommunication Development Bureau of the ITU for 17 years.

Zavazava holds a PHD in Business and Multilateral Trade and wants to ensure that the Telecommunication Development Bureau (BDT) contributes to connecting all the world’s people, foster equitable and affordable access to information and communication technologies, and help all countries to achieve social, economic, and environmental sustainability.

“I will ensure that the BDT is accountable, transparent, efficient, adaptable, and responsive to the needs of the member States,” read part of his campaign brochures.

Meanwhile, a Zimbabwean delegation comprising ICT ministry permanent secretary Sam Kundishora, Potraz director general Gift Machengete and Foreign Affairs director of Policy and Research Gideon Gapare among other officials attended an ITU Council meeting in Geneva this week and are part of the lobbying group for Zavazava.