Mukanya is finally here!

HARARE - After spending 14 years in exile, legendary Chimurenga music icon Thomas “Mukanya” Mapfumo touched down at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare on Independence Day for the highly-publicised concert scheduled for Glamis Arena in the capital next week.

The Mukanya homecoming show is being organised by Entertainment Republik and he will share the stage with superstar Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi, Gary Tight, Andy Muridzo, Suluman Chimbetu and Winky D among others on April 28.

He is staying at a local hotel.

In a previous interview with the Daily News, Mukanya said he was excited to perform in Zimbabwe for the first time in 14 years describing it as a “dream come true”.

Mukanya said living in the United States of America since 2004 has made him feel “a little disconnected”.

“I am feeling great because it has been a long time since I have been to Zimbabwe. I have been missing a lot of my friends, my fans and you know this feeling when you are home.

“For the past 14 years, I have been performing in different countries but the feeling is different when you are performing in Zimbabwe,” he said, adding that his playlist will include his old hits.

“We don’t forget the old music that made us what we are today. We have new music that we are intending to play but the majority of the songs on our playlist are those songs that made us who we are today. So if our fans request some songs, we will play them.”

Though he is now in the 70s, Mukanya insists he has lost none of his fabled stage presence.

“I am still very much in the game and my fans should expect a memorable show. As usual, my fans know what I do. I recently won the Global First Artist Award 2018 . . . ,” he said.

Mapfumo said it was fitting that his first show in Zimbabwe since 2004 will feature his old friend Mtukudzi.

“It is a great feeling to be sharing the stage with Oliver. He is a good friend; we talk, we laugh. Our friendship started when we were very young men and we communicated very often.

“Though some mischievous people say that there is bad blood between Oliver and me, those are lies. Apart from sharing the stage on the day of the concert, I am planning to visit him in Norton if time permits,” said Mukanya.

After the highly-anticipated Glamis Arena gig, the Pfumvu Paruzevha singer is confident that he will get the chance to visit his rural home in Guruve.

“Home is where the heart is. I have to go Guruve to see my people. I am going back to my roots to see where my mother and other relatives are buried. Hurongwa huripo hwekuenda ikoko,” said the Chimurenga music legend.