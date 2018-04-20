Harare City aim to bounce back

HARARE - Harare City coach Mark Harrison is expecting his side to bounce back from their first defeat of the season as they prepare to host Black Rhinos in a Castle Lager Premiership match at Rufaro Stadium tomorrow.

The Sunshine Boys’ unbeaten start to this year’s campaign was brought to an end last weekend in Zvishavane following a 1-3 defeat at the hands of defending champions FC Platinum.

The defeat left City seventh on the log table with nine points from six matches, yet they have an immediate opportunity to bounce back to winning ways.

And asked if he expects a response against Black Rhinos, Harrison replied: “Of course, of course. I’m expecting it and I’m anticipating it. We are looking for a reaction. Last week is now history and our focus should be on our next match. For us, I think last weekend’s match was a good yardstick for us and I was really pleased with how the boys performed.

“We are starting to play good brand of football. We have always said we want to emulate FC Platinum, they are the champions and they play good football. So yes, after that defeat last week, we obviously expect a reaction.”

However, Harrison knows it’s not going to be easy against a new-look Black Rhinos side that has so far picked up two wins, a draw and three defeats in the six matches they have played thus far.

“Black Rhinos are a physical team and they can make life difficult for you,” said Harrison.

“We have to respect them for what they are. I think we only need to play our brand of football and see what comes out. We have quite a number of youngsters, who are willing to learn and we are looking forward to a good game.”