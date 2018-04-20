Doctors distance selves from nurses' strike

HARARE - Doctors have distanced themselves from the on-going strike by nurses saying they remain in their posts, focusing on patients’ welfare despite the shortage of staff caused by the stand-off.

Only last month, the doctors went on a crippling industrial action that lasted 30 days and culminated in government conceding to some their demands which included an increase in basic allowances.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA) said it only represents doctors, and therefore the nurses’ strike was not in their domain.

“. . . The outstanding issues continue to be negotiated in the ongoing bipartite meetings. We are satisfied with the progress so far and will continue to negotiate to improve our health sector. We acknowledge nurses as our colleagues, but however, we have no business meddling in their issues with the employer.

“They have a different association which knows their welfare better than us. Having said that, any statements suggesting that ZHDA is involved in the current strike are entirely false, and any party saying otherwise is saying so in their own capacity independent of Zimbabwean doctors. Doctors continue with business as usual . . .” reads part of the ZHDA’s statement.