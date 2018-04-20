DeMbare eye CAPS scalp

HARARE - Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa believes his side’s derby match against bitter rivals CAPS United on Sunday at the National Sports Stadium presents the best opportunity for his charges to prove the “doubting Thomases” wrong.

The Glamour Boys have stuttered since the beginning of the season and in six matches they have played thus far, Lloyd Mutasa’s charges have only managed three draws while the other three were defeats, raising questions over his team’s pedigree to fight for the championship this season.

That poor run leaves DeMbare a massive 13 points off the pace set by joint log leaders FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum Stars as they sit second from bottom with a paltry three points out of a possible 18.

However, Mutasa feels that could change quickly when they face the Green Machine, who are also yet to hit top gear in this current campaign.

“The importance of this match is we want to send a message to the doubting Thomases that we have a team good enough to do better than what we did last year and if you beat a team like CAPS United, probably it will be a clear sign,” Mutasa said yesterday.

“I think in CAPS-Dynamos matches, these youngsters really know what it means, especially given the current state of things. I’m sure it’s one match that can give us confidence if we manage to collect a positive result.

“We have been longing for a positive result for a long time now. We have done what is supposed to be done and I am sure this is the game that we should be hungrier to try and collect maximum points.

“You look at where we are and we have three points to show which is not good enough for us and we should maybe atone for that by giving a good display on Sunday by getting maximum points.”

Mutasa also revealed the technical team would have a difficult time selecting the team which will battle against CAPS United as everyone is fit, prompting a strong fight for places at their training sessions.

Apart from midfielder Marvelous Mukumba, who is still on light training, Mutasa said the rest of the squad is available for selection.

“I think so far so good, we have all the players up and about less probably Marvelous Mukumba, who started full training this week,” said Mutasa.

“I think it’s a healthy situation, you choose from the bulk of the players that you registered which we have wanted from the onset. We are happy because we now have all of our players and also ahead of a derby match against CAPS United.”

Mutasa was, however, quick to acknowledge it will not be an easy game against Makepekepe side, who suffered their first defeat of the season last weekend away to Triangle at Gibbo Stadium in the lowveld.

“We know it’s going to be another tough assignment but every game that we play is always difficult but we want to have the bragging rights in this derby match,” he said.

“These matches are usually self-motivating. I have always said CAPS United is a good team and it’s going to be a tough assignment but I am sure we are ready for them. These are the sort of matches where players need not be pushed.

“These youngsters know what they are going to face and I’m sure they will work hard to prove their worth.”

DeMbare will come into the latest edition of the derby with their fans restless and should they fail to beat CAPS United, they could stretch their record for their worst start to the year as that would mean seven games without a win.

Fixtures:

Tomorrow: Harare City v Black Rhinos (Rufaro), ZPC Kariba v Chicken Inn (Nyamhunga), Bulawayo City v Triangle United (Barbourfields), Yadah v Nichrut (National Sports) Ngezi Platinum v Mutare City Rovers (Baobab), Bulawayo Chiefs v FC Platinum (Luveve)

Sunday: CAPS United v Dynamos (National Sports), Highlanders v Shabanie Mine (Barbourfields), Chapungu v Herentals (Ascot)