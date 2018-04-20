Davido in town

HARARE - Nigerian music star Davido landed on Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport yesterday afternoon for a once-off performance scheduled for the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) in the capital, tomorrow.

The Davido 30 Billion Concert is being organised by 2Kings Entertainment in conjunction with businessman and socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure.

The 2Kings Entertainment publicist Dee Nosh confirmed that tickets went on sale yesterday.

“Apart from tickets, there are gold, silver and platinum packages for one to party with businessman and socialite Ginimbi on the night.

“The gold package will come with $1 500 worth of alcohol, three free tickets and personal waiter while silver package comes with $1 000 worth of alcohol, two free tickets and personal waiter,” Dee Nosh said.

“The platinum package comes with $2 000 worth of alcohol, five free tickets and personal waiter.”

Nosh also said Davido has brought a full band.

Meanwhile, Jah Prayzah could be the busiest artiste at Davido’s 30 Billion Concert as the local evergreen musician has collaborated with virtually all artistes billed to perform at HICC including Davido, Killer T and Ex Q among others.

As a result, Jah Prayzah is likely to feature on every artiste’s slot performing their duet.

The Jerusarema hit-maker collaborated with Davido on the song My Lily.

He went on to collaborate with artistes from his Military Touch Movement, including Ex Q, on the song Chekeche.

Recently, Jah Prayzah collaborated with Zimdancehall chanter Killer T on the song Hondo, off the latter’s latest studio album Mashoko Anopfuura.

“If the artistes requested to perform their duets with him, then it will be Jah Prayzah’s busy night,” Keen Mushapaidze, Jah Prayzah’s manager said.

Meanwhile, according to rates previously availed by HKN Music, co-owned by Davido and his elder brother Ade, to another Zimbabwean promoter, it costs at least $100 000 to hire Davido and his 12-member band.

Additionally, the interested promoter has to pay for five business class air tickets and seven economy class tickets as well as two executive suites and 10 standard rooms.

Once in the host country, Davido requires two SUVs and a luxury bus in addition to two personal bodyguards.

The promoter who hires Davido must also pay a daily per diem of $100 for all the 12 members of his band.

If a promoter opts to bring only Davido and a DJ, he has to part with $60 000.

The Nigerian star, who travels with a six-member travelling party, will demand two executive suites, four standard rooms, three business class air tickets, three economy class tickets, two SUVs and two personal bodyguards. The promoter will also be required to pay a daily per diem of $100 for the six-member travelling party.