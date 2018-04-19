Zim not yet independent

EDITOR — Yesterday marked exactly 38 years after Zimbabwe attained its independence from Ian Smith’s regime.

The people of Zimbabwe were ruled with an iron fist in their land. They were not allowed to vote, working under very poor conditions and given peanuts, their land was grabbed, there was no rule of law, there was inequality between the blacks and the whites, there was no good and affordable education for the blacks and many more abuses.

Due to the above, the brave sons and daughters took up arms and fought for our freedom.

What happened during the struggle is something that pains even to explain. Some young freedom fighters were raped, jailed and killed.

Along the way we lost Hebert Chitepo, Nikita Mangena, Leopold Takawira, Josiah Magama Tongogara and thousands who were massacred in Chimoio and other unknown areas.

It was a very terrible and an uneasy journey until we reached April 18,1980.

We salute you comrades!!! You fought a good fight.

As students we are, however, more pained to note that all what the gallant sons and daughters have fought for was not achieved.

We only saw the black president who have adopted the system of the white president — black skin white masks!

The land was given to the minority on partisan political grounds, we have no jobs, there is no rule of law, no better health facilities, we are getting pathetic salaries and we have no better education which is affordable.

As we all witnessed yesterday, labour rights are being disregarded.

The decision by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga to inhumanely dismiss nurses yearning for better working conditions is a clear testimony that the colonial system is still intact albeit being driven by fellow black people this time around.

To tell the truth we are not independent.

As students we join others in the struggle to finish what the war veterans of the liberation struggle started as we fight for our democratic freedoms.

Fanuel Chinowaita