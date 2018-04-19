'Grace Mugabe has no Gucci clothing'

HARARE - Former president Robert Mugabe’s son Robert Junior has said his mom, former first lady Grace Mugabe, does not have any Gucci clothing in her spectacular collection of clothes.

Robert Jr said in an interview with online radio Zim Metro that he was unfazed with his mom’s soubriquet, “Gucci Grace”, which reflects widespread belief that she enjoyed squandering the country’s wealth before she contributed to the downfall of her 94-year-old husband.

“I have actually saved her number in my phone as ‘Gucci Grace’… get out, I am playing,” he chuckled on the radio interview.

“No, I mean she likes dressing nice and funny enough; she does not even have Gucci in her closet, funny thing.

“But, I guess because it’s a G, so it’s ‘Gucci Grace’ and I like the name now because a lot of people like Gucci more than they hate Gucci. So, you going to love Gucci, you going to love Grace,” Robert Jr said.

Robert Jnr, who has traded the basketball court to join the lucrative fashion industry, said: “Fashion is my passion. My love for fashion came from my mum.” — Staff Writer