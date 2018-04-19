Govt recruits retired nurses

HARARE - Government has begun the recruitment of retired nurses, following the dismissal of all striking nurses on Tuesday.

In a letter addressed to all chief executive officers and provincial medical directors by the acting secretary for Health and Child Care, the recruitment drive is in light of a press statement issued by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga in which he fired all nurses that had withheld their labour demanding better salaries and working conditions.

“You are required to recruit nurses to cover the gaps created by the nurses who were summarily discharged. Please ensure that your relevant teams are in place to facilitate the recruitment and assumption of duty with effect from 18 April by retired and unemployed nurses.

“Should any retired nurses report at your offices, you can recruit up to the maximum number… as you await a final deployment list to be sent before mid-day. Please note that the recruitment is meant to replace those who have been summarily dismissed. Any nurses who were expected off duty on the 16th and 17th and did not report as instructed are deemed to have been summarily dismissed,” the letter reads.



