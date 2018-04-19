Govt recruits retired nurses

STAFF WRITER  •  19 April 2018 3:12PM  •  2 comments

HARARE - Government has begun the recruitment of retired nurses, following the dismissal of all striking nurses on Tuesday.

In a letter addressed to all chief executive officers and provincial medical directors by the acting secretary for Health and Child Care, the recruitment drive is in light of a press statement issued by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga in which he fired all nurses that had withheld their labour demanding better salaries and working conditions.

“You are required to recruit nurses to cover the gaps created by the nurses who were summarily discharged. Please ensure that your relevant teams are in place to facilitate the recruitment and assumption of duty with effect from 18 April by retired and unemployed nurses.

“Should any retired nurses report at your offices, you can recruit up to the maximum number… as you await a final deployment list to be sent before mid-day. Please note that the recruitment is meant to replace those who have been summarily dismissed. Any nurses who were expected off duty on the 16th and 17th and did not report as instructed are deemed to have been summarily dismissed,” the letter reads.

Related Articles

Comments (2)

Are nurses the only Zimbabweans experiencing the economic hardships? Or its the myopic view of those that wish to gain political mileage on a tragedy. Does the country have the capacity to meet the fantastic demands of a people that care not about the difficulties the nation is facing...The decision taken was the right one lest everyone thinks they can hold the country at ransom. If employees have the right to withhold their labour.. the employer has the right too... to withdraw job offers previous made. We need to grow our economy and for us to do that we need Zimbabweans that will go an extra mile, those nurses who withdrew their services demonstrated that they are nothing more than self centered mercenaries that do not care about the lives of people. Theirs is nothing less than a scotched earth approach... to them, Zimbabwe can burn as long as their surroundings and their world is green.

Frank McGeralds - 19 April 2018

frank go to hell n may the devil rape u

g40 - 19 April 2018

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media