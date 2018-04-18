Police cause chaos at Rufaro

Dynamos.......................(0) 1

Yadah FC......................(1) 1

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) poor crowd control methods were once again exposed on Sunday during this drama-filled Castle Lager Premiership match between Dynamos and Yadah which ended in a draw.

The off-field chaos will however, not mask the fact that DeMbare are now winless in the first six games of the new 2018 season and remain just one place off the bottom of the log.

WHAT WERE YOU THINKING? Dynamos fans bay for the blood of the female police officer, centre, who mistakenly fired a teargas canister during half time between the Dynamos and Yadah FC match at Rufaro Stadium yesterday. PIC: BRIGHTON GOKO

With Yadah leading through Leeroy Mavhunga’s fourth minute goal, the second half had to be delayed from starting after an overzealous ZRP officer mistakenly fired a teargas canister at the Vietnam End during half time.

Fans had to run for cover as they sought refuge from the teargas smoke which quickly engulfed the entire stadium.

Total chaos then followed with some fans confronting the law enforcement agents and amidst the melee another teargas canister was fired again.

The fans anger was directed at the female officer, who had released the first teargas, while her colleagues desperately tried to protect her from the marauding crowd.

Some fans then invaded the pitch as they made a beeline for the Grand Stand where the effects of the teargas smoke were slightly felt.

Both teams were still in their dressing rooms and there was no way the match was going to continue with the stadium resembling a war zone.

After over 20 minutes of the chaos the two teams finally returned to the pitch to resume the match but that was not the end of the off-field drama.

Spurred by the fans anger towards the police, DeMbare began pouring number forward in search of an equaliser.

That was the cue for the Yadah players to start delaying the match at every opportunity in particular goalkeeper Stephen Chimusoro.

The Yadah goalkeeper was going down and requesting for medical assistance which did not go down when with the Dynamos fans sitting in the Mbare End.

In one particular incident, Chimusoro remained on the floor after he had tried to save Valentine Kadonzvo’s shot that went over the bar.

The DeMbare fans felt that he was delaying and began throwing missiles onto the pitch resulting in Chimusoro running for cover.

Yadah captain Jimmy Dzingai was so irritated by behaviour by the DeMbare fans and in a moment of madness threw one of the missiles back into the crowd.

This all happened in the full view of the match officials and the Yadah skipper was shown his marching orders.

It was a complete lack of judgement by Dzingai because his actions meant his side would have to play the remaining 23 minutes a man down.

Dynamos had been ponderous all afternoon and were lucky not to have been down by a wider margin before Dzingai’s red card.

In the end, the visitors could not absorb all the pressure and Kuda Kumwala finally scored the equaliser with 15 minutes to go.

Chimusoro should take all the blame after fumbling a not so difficult shot from Kumwala before the ball went.

The Yadah goalkeeper had a full view of the shot from the DeMbare forward and it came at him at a fairly comfortable height but he could not hold on.

After conceding the equaliser, Yadah took the time-wasting antics a notch up and never allowed Dynamos to get any meaningful attacks together.

DeMbare coach Lloyd Mutasa was visibly annoyed by the Yadah antics during his post-match press conference.

“I think tactically the Yadah players did well because they were breaking the rhythm; we were playing for two minutes and the other three minutes were freezing out,” Mutasa said.

“On their part they did well but it was not good for us and this is not good for football.”

Despite his side’s poor start, Mutasa still hopes they can improve with CAPS United being their next opponents in the Harare derby.

“We know our supporters are hungry for wins and we feel for them. I would like to assure them that one day we are going to break the duck,” he said.

As expected, Yadah coach Thomas Ruzive was disappointed by the behaviour from Dzingai which ultimately cost them two points.

“I’m satisfied with the draw but if it wasn’t for the moment of madness the captain it would have been something else,” Ruzive said.

“At that moment we were leading 1-0 but Dzingai did not what I was expecting from our captain.”

TEAMS

Dynamos: Tonderai Mateyaunga, Ocean Mushure, Blessing Moyo, Godfrey Mukambi, Jimmy Tigere, Marshall Machazani, Obey Mwerahari (Gift Saunyama 59m), Ralph Manuvire (Kudzanai Dhemere 53m), Valentine Kadonzvo, Kuda Kumwala, Quality Kangadze

Yadah FC: Stephen Chimusoro, Willard Kalongoda, Wilson Chakanyuka, Jimmy Dzingai, Byron Madzokere, Brian Mapfumo, Milton Makopa (Ariel Makopa 68m), Morris Musiyakuvi (Johannes Sibanda 79m), Leeroy Mavhunga (Leeroy Murape 90+1), Ralph Matema, Simba Sithole