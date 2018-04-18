'Not yet Uhuru'

HARARE – Zimbabwe is still to achieve several of the goals it set out to accomplish during the war of liberation, with only a few politically-connected elites enjoying the fruits of independence while the rest are wallowing in abject poverty, 38 years after self rule, political analysts said yesterday.

Zimbabwe is celebrating 38 years of independence today. When Zimbabweans went to war to free themselves from colonial bondage, they set out to achieve equal distribution of land, one-man-one-vote, and access to education, do away with forced labour and taxation and a chance to control the economy, among other issues.

But analysts have said only a few of these set goals have been achieved.

“Zimbabwe, just like many other African countries, has experienced what Frantz Fanon called ‘Pitfalls of National Consciousness.’

“This is where the post-colonial governments failed to bring about economic development. The leaders focused on looting and sharing the spoils without focusing on building industrial bases and entrepreneurial skills.

“They failed to transform nationalism into patriotism. Specifically, land is still a major question, tribal relations not good at all. One-man-one-vote never implemented in the letter and spirit of national and international laws.

“Colonial laws are still intact especially those that govern urban areas, natural resources. But on education they did their best,” political analyst Shakespeare Hamauswa said.

Many accuse former president Robert Mugabe of running down the economy and allowing corruption to thrive under his watch.

His resignation in November and the coming in of Emmerson Mnangagwa brought renewed hope for a better future, but analysts are still sceptical there will be any meaningful change.

Political analyst Rashweat Mukundu said there is need for Mnangagwa’s government to deal with several issues like poverty, which was one of the contributing factors to the people’s rebellion.

“The ED (Mnangagwa) admin can only change Zimbabwe if Zanu PF do away with the sense of entitlement to power and see themselves as people’s servants. The 37 years of destruction under Mugabe can only be undone if ED and his government develop a vision for Zimbabwe that is all encompassing and also are ashamed of the poverty and underdevelopment that we see in Zimbabwe,” Mukundu said.

Opposition National People’s Party (NPP) led by Joice Mujuru said there has been no change for the better in the country since 1980.

“We don’t think there is going to be any remarkable change in the country,” NPP spokesperson Gift Nyandoro told the Daily News.

“Since the taking over by Mnangagwa, no remarkable change has happened. There has been no engagement of all political parties for electoral reforms.

“In the banks, queues are still there, unemployment is still there. What new things are we talking about? There is no meaningful change, just an international parade, with no results,” Nyandoro said.

Mnangagwa said his inauguration opened a new phase for the country.

“This year’s celebrations carry even greater resonance, as we have entered a new period in our history; a period of freedom, openness and opportunity. In this new era, we must be liberated not only from without but also from within, from hate, prejudice and discord. Let us always remain united, working together with our brothers and sisters to build a strong and open Zimbabwe for all,” he said.