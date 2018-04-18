Ngezi Platinum pin hopes on Owusu

HARARE – Ngezi Platinum Stars have boosted their hopes of landing their maiden Castle Lager Premiership title after Ghanaian striker Steven Owusu received his work permit last week.

Owusu, who was signed from Ghana Premier League side Berekum Chelsea, has missed Madamburo’s first six games of the season as he was waiting for his documents to be in order.

In the process, Tonderai Ndiraya’s side has been able to win five matches and draw one to sit in second place behind defending champions FC Platinum with both sides on 16 points.

However, FC Platinum have the edge since they have a superior goal difference over Ngezi Platinum.

Although they have had a near perfect start to the 2018 season, Madamburo have struggled up front to score goals, which is the reason why they find themselves in second place.

So far forwards Terrence Dzvukamanja, Clive Augusto and midfielder Xolisani Moyo are the teams’ leading goals scorers with two strikes each.

Midfielder Walter Mukanga and defender Keith Murera have found the back of the net once to take Madamburo’s total tally to eight goals.

Given the stiff competition in this year’s title race, chances are that goal differences might count at the end of the season and Ngezi are desperate to at least start winning by bigger margins.

So far Ngezi have only managed to score two goals twice in 2-0 victories against Herentals and Triangle while managing 1-0 wins over Nichrut, Dynamos and Chicken Inn before last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Shabanie Mine away at Maglas.

But Ngezi are now hoping the coming in of Owusu will give them the cutting edge they have been looking for.

The former Berekum Chelsea player is now is line to make his Ngezi Platinum debut this weekend when they host Mutare City Rovers at Baobab Stadium on Saturday.

“To address some of the setbacks faced with the team at the end of last season, Ngezi Platinum Stars has gone for platinum and has completed the acquisition of (Steven) Owusu, an international player from Ghana,” Madamburo spokesperson Chiedza Mupfumira said.

“We got him off season, managed to register him with the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League in good time and we are delighted as of April 9, 2018, that we have completed all the work permit procedures, he has acquired all the relevant documentation and is expected on the field soon.

“This definitely offers options to our technical team which has worked hard to beef up our strike force.”

Ngezi president Stanley Segula expressed satisfaction at the players acquired to represent the team in the tightly-contested league this season.

Madamburo have also been linked with former Dynamos forward Christian Ntouba after he terminated his contract with the Glamour Boys last month.

The Cameroonian is now battling to secure his clearance letter from Dynamos and has approached the Footballers’ Union of Zimbabwe for assistance.