Court halts Chi-Town house demolitions

Staff Writer  •  18 April 2018 10:19AM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Chitungwiza municipality has been ordered to stop demolishing any structures in the dormitory town.

According to the order issued by Magistrate Mutetwa, the mooted demolitions were unlawful.

The interdict comes after Chitungwiza and Manyame Rural Residents Association (Camera) approached the court representing some of the 110 residents whose houses were earmarked for demolition by the municipality.

Mutetwa ordered that “Chitungwiza municipality must refrain and desist from destroying and or authorising or causing the demolition and or destruction of applicants’ homes without a valid order to that effect from a competent court of law”.

The municipality was also instructed to bear the cost of the suit. Camera said it applauds the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) for representing the residents of Chitungwiza in this case.

“This is a landmark ruling which affirms the supremacy of the Constitution and promotes the upholding of the fundamental human rights and freedoms,” Camera said in a statement.

Related Articles

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media