Court halts Chi-Town house demolitions

HARARE - Chitungwiza municipality has been ordered to stop demolishing any structures in the dormitory town.

According to the order issued by Magistrate Mutetwa, the mooted demolitions were unlawful.

The interdict comes after Chitungwiza and Manyame Rural Residents Association (Camera) approached the court representing some of the 110 residents whose houses were earmarked for demolition by the municipality.

Mutetwa ordered that “Chitungwiza municipality must refrain and desist from destroying and or authorising or causing the demolition and or destruction of applicants’ homes without a valid order to that effect from a competent court of law”.

The municipality was also instructed to bear the cost of the suit. Camera said it applauds the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) for representing the residents of Chitungwiza in this case.

“This is a landmark ruling which affirms the supremacy of the Constitution and promotes the upholding of the fundamental human rights and freedoms,” Camera said in a statement.