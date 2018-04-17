ZKK praises Muripo

HARARE - Zimbabwe Kyokushin Karate (ZKK) has praised Shihan Samson Muripo after he retained his gold medal at the 49th All Japan tournament in Shizuoka Japan at the weekend.

Muripo successfully defended his crown competing against a fired up young brand of international karatekas in the young master kumite category Open weight for athletes aged between 36 and 46.

He went on to receive several accolades among them the young masters certificate for the champion (1st place), a trophy for first place in the young masters and the special recognition for outstanding sportsmanship and karate spirit.

ZKK spokesperson Grace Chirumanzu said: “Shihan Muripo winning gold and being honoured as international champion at such big tournaments is no longer really a surprise. What was really impressive from this victory was his level of fitness and technique. He fought in the young veterans category and executed punches and kicks like bullets from a machine gun.

“Shihan is simply at his best and I honestly think that if he is to increase from this level he may not find an opponent who will give him a good challenge.”

Muripo was on cloud nine after his win.

“I feel so humbled and proud for having done what I am here for with such high bars,” Muripo told the Daily News from Japan yesterday.

“There’s nothing easy under the sun. I prepared for this event with personal support from the likes of (Dr) Mnaba, Elijah Tambala, Nyaradzo and Zimpost on the trip itself and I had to deliver. Meanwhile, I have to cool down the body while developing the emerging talent.”

Meanwhile, Chirumanzu herself won a bronze medal in an earlier karate tournament staged in Scotland, the 5th Kyokushin All UK Open Karate Tournament at Glasgow Caledonian University.