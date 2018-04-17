Warriors call-up for Charamba

HARARE - Ngezi Platinum Stars’ utility player Michael Charamba has been rewarded for his blistering form after he was named in the Warriors squad to face Botswana at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

Zimbabwe is taking on the Zebras as part of the country’s 38th Independence Day celebrations.

Charamba has been instrumental in Madamburo’s fantastic start to the 2018 Castle Lager Premiership season.

The utility player, who can operate on the right side of defence or in midfield, has so far racked up five assists this season to help Ngezi Platinum win five and draw one of their opening six matches.

Charamba’s form has not gone unnoticed as it has attracted the attention of Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa.

However, there was no room for the league’s current top goal scorer David Temwanjira, who has so far netted five goals in six matches for Shabanie Mine.

Upfront, Chidzambwa has decided to give the nod to Ngezi Platinum Stars duo of Clive Augusto and Terrence Dzvukamanja together with Bulawayo City’s Ishmael Wadi.

“A select of locally-based Warriors will play against Botswana in the President’s Cup on April 18 as part of the 2018 Independence Day national celebrations,” Zifa said in a statement yesterday.

“In Bulawayo, a match between Highlanders and Bulawayo City will be played on the same day as part of the countrywide celebrations of Zimbabwe’s independence.”

Warriors’ squad:

Goalkeepers: Takabva Mawaya (ZPC Kariba), Bernard Donovan (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

Defenders: Peter Muduhwa, MacClive Phiri, Honest Moyo (Highlanders), Steven Makatuka (CAPS United), Kevin Moyo (FC Platinum), Byron Madzokere (Yadah Stars), Devine Lunga (Chicken Inn)

Midfielders: Farai Madhanaga, Winston Mhango (FC Platinum), Liberty Chakoroma, Michael Charamba (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Innocent Mucheneka (Chicken Inn), Ian Nyoni (Chapungu), Ocean Mushure, Raphael Manuvire (Dynamos), Leeroy Mavhunga (Yadah Stars)

Strikers: Clive Augusto, Terence Dzvukamanja (Ngezi Platinum), Ishmael Wadi (Bulawayo City)