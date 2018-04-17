Mwonzora, Fortune Chasi collaborate in peace song

HARARE - ZANU PF legislator for Mazowe South Fortune Chasi and MDC secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora are set to release a song aimed at encouraging peace in a country torn apart by years of political conflict mainly between their two parties.

In a development that could herald the dawn of a new era where opposition parties and the ruling Zanu PF tolerate their different views following decades of polarisation, Chasi confirmed his collaboration with the former Nyanga North MP.

Chasi said they were motivated by “the need for unity in the country” in line with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s calls for tolerance.

“The song is motivated by the call that we should not compartmentalise ourselves unnecessarily because if we continue to operate in silos we won’t be able to advance development as a country,” Chasi said.

“The forthcoming elections are epoch making and government through the president has emphasised that the elections will be free, fair and credible since they are the gateway to democracy.

“We therefore in this light need to take practical steps to ensure that happens. There is a lot of suspicion in the country so there is need for us to develop confidence building measures at our various levels.

“My collaboration with the MDC secretary-general is symbolic of the unity of purpose that the country needs to inculcate in the public. It’s also to demonstrate that democracy presupposes the existence of a variety of opinions in political parties and that differences in opinion do not make us enemies” he added.

Chasi also said he hoped that the fact that he and Mwonzora are senior members of their respective parties means their message will cascade to the lower levels of their followers.

He said the song which carries a Chimurenga beat was also motivated by the expected return of exiled music guru Thomas Mapfumo later this month.

“We had hoped that Raymond Majongwe who has dabbled in Chimurenga in a very big way will be part of this. He has helped us on this but he could not add his voice to it as he was not feeling well but we are proud to associate with him,” he added.

This is not the first time that Chasi who is also the Zanu PF Mazowe South MP has recorded songs after he did several other duets with Zimdancehall artistes Killer T, Guspy Warrior and Soul Jah Love.

On his part Mwonzora said he was inspired by the need to see peaceful elections being held in the country.

“We are doing a song on peace and peaceful elections,” Mwonzora said.

“It is important that we move our country towards peace and it is important that the two main political parties, the MDC and Zanu PF be seen to be speaking against violence and to be pro-peace.”

Mwonzora said the two lawyers and politicians could consider doing an album if their song is well received by locals.

“We hope that these songs would be played on radio and in rallies to promote peace and you will realise they are politically neutral songs.

“We are moving from discussing persons to discussing issues. We are doing one song initially but as time goes on, we may consider doing an album.”

In his previous work as a musician Chasi has also done a 12-track anti-violence album titled No To Violence.

The song could be the first collaborative effort by politicians from the rival parties outside both Parliament and the constitution-making process.

Their initiative comes as the country prepares for fresh elections expected this July.