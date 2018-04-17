Guspy, Seh Calaz in final voter registration push

HARARE - The Election Resource Centre (ERC) has partnered Zimdancehall artistes in a drive dubbed “Musakanganwe” meant to remind people who have not yet registered through biometric voter registration (BVR) to do so.

The campaign also urges those who have already registered to inspect the voters’ roll and finally for all those registered to vote on poll day.

The registration exercise for people to vote in the 2018 elections will, however, be open until 12 days after the nomination court has sat, according to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec).

People can go and register at the Zec provincial and district offices throughout the country.

“We launched a partnership with Dhadza D, Guspy Warrior and Seh Calaz called “Musakanganwe” which is intended to remind citizens that have not registered to vote to do so at the same time reminding them to go and inspect the voters’ roll when the process begins and also vote during the polls and engage with their elected leaders after polling,” ERC said.

“We started with Chinhoyi, we want to target universities so next week we will be in Bindura, Gweru then Mutare.”

ERC, however, said at times it is difficult to get clearance for the concerts.

According to Zec, 4 879 482 people managed to register during the BVR blitz which ended on December 19 2017.

The voter registration began on September 18, 2017 at 63 Zec district offices, with the national blitz commencing on October 10, 20117, with 2 697 kits deployed and 303 as back up.

Civil society and political parties have noted and reported lower turn out in some provinces.

The commission is expecting to cover those who did not manage to register including those that were being considered “aliens”, people who did not have national IDs as well as those who are going to turn 18 in 2018.

This comes as there have been several impediments to the registration process such as power outages and weather effects.

A total 5 310 734 people had registered as at the end of the mop up exercise, with an additional 36 739 having registered as at April 9 at Zec provincial and district centres.