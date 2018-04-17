DeMbare sing the blues

HARARE - Fading Harare giants Dynamos are enduring one of the worst starts in the club’s history since the establishment of the league in 1992 as they currently sit on 17th place just one spot off the bottom of the Castle Lager Premiership log.

However, coach Lloyd Mutasa is adamant he has the ability to turn around the Glamour Boys’ flat start to the season.

In the opening six games so far, Mutasa’s side has only managed to pick up a paltry three points in drawn matches against Shabanie Mine (3-3), ZPC Kariba (0-0) and Sunday’s 1-1 stalemate with Yadah FC.

The other three matches have ended in identical 1-0 defeats to Chicken Inn, Highlanders and Ngezi Platinum Stars.

“Obviously, as a coach every game you play you would like to come out victorious but such is the nature of the game; we are not happy and we are still in search of that precious win,” Mutasa said after the Yadah game.

“You look at the chances that came our way and the conversion rate is not directly proportional to the chances we are creating. It’s an area we are still working on but we are happy that after so many matches we managed to score a goal.”

Against Yadah, the Glamour Boys’ play was tedious after trailing to an early Leeroy Mavhunga strike.

In a bid to create a balance between the defence and attack, Mutasa opted to try a 3-5-2 formation but the move never really paid dividends.

Of the five players across the midfield, only winger Valentine Kadonzvo and Blessing Moyo, who was in a more central role, looked up to the task.

Kadonzvo caused some anxious moments for the Yadah defence with his pace on the right side and in the first half forced the visitor’s goalkeeper Stephen Chimusoro to make two good saves.

With midfielder James Marufu suspended, Moyo was the conductor of the DeMbare attacks as he dropped down to pick possession in his own half before moving forward.

Moyo was let down by his teammates as they failed to make any meaningful runs behind the Yadah defence to give Moyo more options.

Even when Yadah were a man down after captain Jimmy Dzingai’s expulsion in the 67th minute, Dynamos continued to be ponderous in attack.

When the equaliser finally arrived 15 minutes before the end, it was a matter of poor goalkeeping from Chimusoro as he fumbled into the net Kuda Kumwala’s harmless looking shot.

While Mutasa might want to put a spin to his side’s slow start, it however, remains a fact that the Glamour Boys are genuinely struggling.

Last year, DeMbare were considered to have had a sluggish start but at this stage of the season, they had seven points following two wins and a draw while losing only two matches.

Mutasa managed to rectify the side’s early struggles and DeMbare went on to launch a serious challenge for the title finishing in second place just two points behind champions FC Platinum.

Even during the period under Portuguese coach Paulo Jorge Silva in 2016, DeMbare started the season better than they have done.

Silva was in charge of five matches and was able to muster a win over Mutare City while drawing against Triangle. After six matches that season, DeMbare were five points, two better off than this current campaign.

During the 2013 season while under former coach Kalisto Pasuwa, DeMbare drew their first five matches with Black Mambas (1-1), Chicken Inn (1-1), Shabanie Mine (1-1), Triangle (0-0) and Highlanders (1-1).

The Glamour Boys finally picked up their first win in week 6 when they beat Triple B 2-0 before going on to successfully defend their title which they had won in the previous two years.