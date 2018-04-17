Churches launch $4 500 prize for peace journalism

HARARE - An international federation of religious groups has officially launched a $4 500 peace prize for local journalists aimed at fostering peace ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

The prize, launched by the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification (FFWPU) Zimbabwe chapter, will be awarded for the best conflict-sensitive journalistic work contributing to confidence-building and peace in the context of mid-year presidential, parliamentary and municipal elections.

FFWPU is a religious organisation created in 1994, by Sun Myung Moon, a Korean spiritual leader, entrepreneur, anti-communist, and peace advocate established as a global federation of individuals, families, faith and organisations who would promote and support the establishment of “ideal families” as the foundation for healthy societies and a world of peace.

The hefty prize will recognise journalists who have demonstrated outstanding work in print, broadcast, online, and photojournalism, with the competition aiming to bridge the divide between the parties in the election- related conflict.

Speaking at the official launch in Harare on Sunday, the leader of Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe Johannes Ndanga said the current journalism landscape had become a tool for mudslinging.

He said the peace prize will be awarded every quarter and will see the winner walk home $4 500 richer.

The runner-up will take home $2 500 and third placed reporter taking home $1 500 in the nation building awards.

“We need positive reporting. We need to remove the spirit of hate, reporting that unifies people. So as we launch Family Federation for World Peace and Unification we want to remove patronage reporting and launch the peace prize. Blessed are the peace makers for they shall be called the children of God,” Ndanga said.

“Those who report hate will only get $5 from the people who sent them and that will be that,” he added.

Minister of State for Harare Provincial Affairs Miriam Chikukwa, who was appointed World Peace Ambassador by FFWPU, encouraged peace ahead of the forthcoming elections.

“The president has been preaching peace. As we are going to the elections, I urge people to refrain from violence, to preach peace and peace begins with all of us.

Even the way we behave and the way we interact, unity and love,” she said.