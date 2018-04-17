Alliance Francaise hosts Hwindi series

HARARE - ALMASI Collaborative Arts and Treasure Media will present a free staged reading of Hwindi’s pilot script on April 20, at Alliance Francaise in Harare.

The event to be held at Old Mutual Theatre, Alliance Francaise will start at 1800hours.

Hwindi is a comedy TV series that satirises the intense madness of Zimbabwe’s economic hustle through the eyes of Trymore, a successful kombi operator whose business is destroyed by the regime at the moment of his greatest triumph.

The pilot script for Hwindi is written by Andrew Iliff and Farai Mudzingwa and will be performed in a staged reading format in front of a live audience.

This will offer the production team an opportunity to work with actors and get feedback before production on the TV pilot begins. The staged reading, a collaboration between Almasi and Treasure Media, will involve the participation of local actors.

As everything crashes around him, Trymore and his allies scramble to pick up the pieces in the face of their adversaries: the inflexible tax office, an elderly prophet and a violent police department. When his roof collapses and his own wife walks out on him, Trymore must rebuild both his life and his business.

For the characters of Hwindi, life is a daily battle with the absurd logic of an environment that quashes every step they take to rise up. Created by and for Zimbabweans, Hwindi is a satirical exploration of the complexities of modern Zimbabwean life.

Hwindi is executive produced and directed by Simon de Swardt. Mutheu Maitha serves as the producer.

The staged readings are designed to advance dramatic literacy in the community. Dramatic literacy is a crucial component of powerful, excellent dramatic making. A noticed component needed in Zimbabwean dramatic arts development is the comprehension and in-depth analysis of excellent dramatic works that have come before.

Without an awareness and understanding of some of the greatest dramatic works, the Zimbabwean dramatic artist cannot develop to the level of dramatic literacy necessary to create compelling, well structured, dramatic works.

Almasi’s goal is to facilitate excellent new Zimbabwean works into existence, works that can compete on a global level and leave behind a Zimbabwean dramatic literature legacy.

Staged readings also nurture dramaturgy which allows for the portrayal to be rich, resonant and specific to the placement of the play in time, space and moment in history.

The readings are free and open to the public to encourage audience development and interaction with the community in the post-performance talk back sessions.