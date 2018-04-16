Wedding at the majestic Falls

VICTORIA FALLS - Victoria Falls has earned itself a worldwide reputation as a ‘‘destination’’ wedding venue and is very busy with weddings in and around the Falls.

Folks from all over the world are choosing to have their special day with family and friends at this prestigious tourist resort.

On this occasion, I was invited to a wedding last week with the service held at the Elephant Experience followed by a sundowner cruise on the Zambezi Explorer and then the reception on the banks of the Zambezi.

For the 30-plus guests from the United Kingdom, this made for a memorable occasion for them and all the guests in attendance and it is no wonder I have been to four weddings at the Falls now over the past few years as it truly was a wonderful affair from beginning to end.

One of the highlights of the self-drive venture across country to the Falls was my stay at the renowned Ilala Lodge which is so central in this border town and has over the years established a name for itself as being a leader here amongst the hotels at the Falls.

Occupancies continue to grow here and it’s no wonder that this hotel has embarked upon an expansion programme in building a new wing of 17 luxury suites to make a total of 73 rooms and should be opening the new accommodation on June 15.

The warm welcome from the management team; Heather, Amy and Peter on arrival was appreciated after a long drive and then was given a suite for my two night stay — first class accommodation with attention to detail from the decor, to the tea/coffee tray, magnificent king-size bed with bathroom en suite overlooking the grounds of the lodge with warthogs frolicking about on the lawn.

The breakfast on the terrace is well worth having as you are spoilt for choice — a buffet of pastries, all the trimmings of a continental breakfast beautifully arranged and then offered a menu with some select breakfast options from scrambled egg with smoked salmon dressed on a croissant, egg ‘‘Florentine’’ or ‘‘Benedict’’ and more. A great start to your day!

For lunch, I had a toasted chicken and mayonnaise and when presented as seen here — it was a meal experience too with attention to detail.

Since I was a wedding guest, I did not have the opportunity to enjoy a dinner on this brief stay but from past visits, the hotel is a popular dining venue and well supported from residents and visitors to the Falls.

Ilala Lodge is well worth a visit and I wish the lodge well with their new development which will go further to enhance the hospitality industry in the Victoria Falls and our country, Zimbabwe.