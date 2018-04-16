Vibing eyes international market

HARARE - Young designers who recently launched a clothing line, Vibing, are aiming to take it international by partnering global fashion gurus to prop up their label.

However, the Zimbabwean economic situation has not made it easy for 24-year-old Miles Matarise, Vibing founder and creative director, and co-founder Emmanuel Makoni.

Currently, the Vibing line which includes Unisex T-shirts, sweatshirts/ crewnecks/hoodies, embroidered caps, Unisex tank tops/ vests, waterproof backpacks/ satchels are being produced in the United States and Europe and are available online.

“Given the fact that we are selling online, it makes us open to the world stage or the international market rather.

“We want to take Vibing to the world. We are now living in a global village and so we want to be present in all those communities. We are looking at collaborating with international models, graphic designers and artists to push the brand to the world,” Matarise told the Daily News.

“The major constraint we are facing is the banking situation in Zimbabwe. Most online banking transactions require currencies that are recognised worldwide. Zimbabwe isn’t using or banking with the US dollar officially anymore and we haven’t adopted a new recognised currency.

“This alone means that it’s difficult for people in Zimbabwe to make orders unless they have US dollar accounts. I hope the government acts quickly on that issue as it is hitting other businesses hard. It would be beneficial if people could purchase online with their bank cards.”

Vibing which has been well received by young adults is designed with vibrant colours which were inspired by colours of the Zimbabwean flag.

The creators told the Daily News that it took them two years from the time the idea was conceived to the time the first sample was produced.

“Many times we faced challenges but it was in solving them that we found a way to make it work. We knew how we wanted the end product to look like but it was now a question of how we would produce that.

“There were two key elements that had to be dealt with and that was finding high quality clothing printers and the logistics, how to efficiently get the product to the customers. We did a lot of research until we found an organisation in the USA that would fulfil our products, package them and ship them worldwide at a cost that was cost efficient in the long run,” Matarise said.