Ngezi drop points, CAPS Utd falter

HARARE - Early pacesetters Ngezi Platinum Stars’ 100 percent start to the 2018 Castle Lager Premiership season came to an end following a 1-1 draw with Shabanie Mine yesterday at Maglas Stadium.

Tonderai Ndiraya’s side had began the season by winning all their opening five matches and had been top of the log since then.

Yesterday, it looked like they would continue with that winning run when Terrence Dzvukamanja gave Madamburo a 36th minute lead after heading home Michael Charamba’s cross.

The visitors could, however, could not increase the lead despite dominating the remainder of the encounter.

Madamburo failed to maintain that one-goal lead when David Temwanjira equalised for the home side in the 90th minute.

This was Temwanjira’s fifth strike from six matches and it looks like he will be one of the leading contenders for the Golden Boot this season if he continues with this form.

The result means Ngezi Platinum remain in second place with 16 points and only trail log leaders FC Platinum on goal difference.

Shabanie, who have only lost once this season and drawn four while winning once, moved into eighth place on the log with seven points.

Meanwhile, at Gibbo Stadium, CAPS United suffered their first defeat of the season when they went down 2-1 to Triangle United.

Midfielder Trevor Mavhunga gave the home side the lead shortly after the break but Makepekepe rallied back and found the equaliser from the spot through Joel Ngodzo with just seven minute to go.

However, just like what happened when they took on Yadah FC in Harare last weekend, Triangle scored straight from the restart with Lameck Nhamo netting the winner.

The win saw the Sugar Sugar Boys move into fifth place on the log with 10 points while CAPS dropped to sixth with nine points.