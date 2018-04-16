Ngezi drop points, CAPS Utd falter

SPORTS WRITER  •  16 April 2018 9:31AM  •  2 comments

HARARE - Early pacesetters Ngezi Platinum Stars’ 100 percent start to the 2018 Castle Lager Premiership season came to an end following a 1-1 draw with Shabanie Mine yesterday at Maglas Stadium.

Tonderai Ndiraya’s side had began the season by winning all their opening five matches and had been top of the log since then.

Yesterday, it looked like they would continue with that winning run when Terrence Dzvukamanja gave Madamburo a 36th minute lead after heading home Michael Charamba’s cross.

The visitors could, however, could not increase the lead despite dominating the remainder of the encounter.

Madamburo failed to maintain that one-goal lead when David Temwanjira equalised for the home side in the 90th minute.

This was Temwanjira’s fifth strike from six matches and it looks like he will be one of the leading contenders for the Golden Boot this season if he continues with this form.

The result means Ngezi Platinum remain in second place with 16 points and only trail log leaders FC Platinum on goal difference.

Shabanie, who have only lost once this season and drawn four while winning once, moved into eighth place on the log with seven points.

Meanwhile, at Gibbo Stadium, CAPS United suffered their first defeat of the season when they went down 2-1 to Triangle United.

Midfielder Trevor Mavhunga gave the home side the lead shortly after the break but Makepekepe rallied back and found the equaliser from the spot through Joel Ngodzo with just seven minute to go.

However, just like what happened when they took on Yadah FC in Harare last weekend, Triangle scored straight from the restart with Lameck Nhamo netting the winner.

The win saw the Sugar Sugar Boys move into fifth place on the log with 10 points while CAPS dropped to sixth with nine points.

Comments (2)

Ndiraya is a mercenary kingpin,see the way he is destroying DeMbare with their money bag and after being offloaded at DeMbare his mission was to destroy DeMbare like what he is doing .All the players are there because of money ,yes we know that you are family men but you must be able to play in Europe not at mine.

Anthony mazuru - 16 April 2018

Ndiraya is a mercenary kingpin,see the way he is destroying DeMbare with their money bag and after being offloaded at DeMbare his mission was to destroy DeMbare like what he is doing .All the players are there because of money ,yes we know that you are family men but you must be able to play in Europe not at mine.

Anthony mazuru - 16 April 2018

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media