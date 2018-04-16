Meikles appoints new executive chef

HARARE - Five-star Meikles Hotel in Harare has appointed a new executive chef, Bosco Govera, to the post with his 28 years’ local and international experience in the culinary arts.

He succeeds Chris Gonzo, who retired earlier this year after more than 40 years in the hospitality industry.

Announcing the appointment, Meikles Hospitality managing director Carol White said the new chef was expected to provide the hotel with a wealth of innovative and cutting-edge ideas and activities that would reinforce its position as Zimbabwe’s premier hotel.

“We welcome him to the team and are sure that his contribution will be both valuable and creative, in keeping with modern trends and expectations,” she said.

Govera holds international catering qualifications from City and Guilds and from the London Institute.

He studied at the School of Hospitality Management at the Bulawayo Polytech and underwent in-course training at the famed Carlton Hotel in Johannesburg.

He also gained training experience at the Michelangelo Hotel in Sandton City, South Africa.

His career experience in Zimbabwe has included culinary roles at Elephant Hills, Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, The Victoria Falls Hotel, the Kadoma Ranch Hotel and Conference Centre, while international experience has been gained at Cresta Lodge in Gaborone, Botswana, and at the Moore House Hotel in Lagos, Nigeria.

As new executive chef, Govera is tasked with creating new menus throughout the food and beverage operations and with enhancing standards of cuisine and kitchen service.

“This is an exciting time for Zimbabwe, with recent growth patterns emerging in business and leisure travel, and with the hoped-for expansion of business activities that will lead to many opportunities for the local hospitality industry,” he said.

“It is my intention to lead the hotel through a modernisation and expansion of all cuisine-related activities and to help ensure that the reputation for excellence that Meikles Hotel holds is enhanced by all aspects of its culinary operations. Travellers staying at our hotel expect the finest of international standards and this is what we can and must deliver, first time and every time.”