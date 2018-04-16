Byo derby ends in stalemate

Chicken Inn......................(0) 2

Highlanders......................(1) 2

BULAWAYO - Although yesterday’s Bulawayo derby between Chicken Inn and Highlanders ended in a draw, the match had all the hallmarks of a clash between city rivals.

Bosso scored two beautiful goals through Brian Banda and Gabriel Nyoni but the Gamecocks refused to be outdone.

Innocent Muchaneka also scored a goal of the season contender for the home side while Simon Munawa got the other against his former side.

The result means Bosso remain in third place on the log with 14 points, three behind log leaders FC Platinum while Chicken Inn are in fourth with 11 points.

After the match, Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas thought both teams displayed some good football.

“It was a very entertaining game. Both sides played well which makes football such a beautiful game,” Antipas said.

“We struggled a bit in the first half although we had a lot of possession. In the second half we came out guns blazing and we really took the game to Highlanders.

“I would like to commend my boys for the fighting spirit. We were down twice and came back. It was a good point against an enterprising young Highlanders team.”

Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu thought a draw was a fair result.

“Derbies being derbies; this was the fairest result coming out of a derby. I think we did almost everything that we prepared for in training although a number of my players didn’t come to the party,” Ndlovu said.

“We witnessed three brilliant goals being scored. Tactically, both teams came to the party which saw the game come to life.

“This is what we want for football; this is the type of competition that we want in the league and for the region.”

With the match seemingly going into the half time break deadlocked, Highlanders scored with virtually the last kick of the half.

Banda controlled a Nigel Makumbe pass on the edge of the penalty box before unleashing a spectacular half-volley that hit the roof of the net giving the Gamecocks goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze no chance.

Bosso’s lead did not last long though, as Chicken Inn equalised a minute after the start of the second period when Muchaneka also produced a stunning finish on the volley to beat Bosso goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda.

Nyoni then put Highlanders ahead 62 minutes with another scorcher when he controlled with his chest a pass from Banda before unleashing another wonderful strike past Chipezeze.

Once again, Bosso could not hold onto the lead as Munawa punished his former paymasters three minutes later.

The Highlanders defence failed to clear and a goalmouth scramble ensued. In an attempt to clear, Charlton Siamolonga’s clearance ricocheted off Munawa before sailing into the net.

TEAMS

Chicken Inn: Elvis Chipezeze, Passmore Bernard, Divine Lunga, Kudzai Chideu, Moses Jackson, Simon Munawa, Christopher Samakweri (King Nasama 46m), Clemence Matawu, Xolani Ndlovu (Obriel Chirinda 71m), Innocent Muchaneka, Obadiah Tarumbwa (Darryl Nyandoro 71m)

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, Charlton Siamalonga, Honest Moyo, MacClive Phiri, Adrian Silla, Brian Banda (Thabo Lunga 82m), Ozias Zibande (Ben Musaka 65m), Godfrey Makaruse (Newman Sianchali 65m), Peter Muduhwa, Gabriel Nyoni, Nigel Makumbe.