Kwese on Cosafa sponsorship

15 April 2018 1:03PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Kwese refers to media reports related to the sponsorship of participating teams in the 2017 Cosafa Women’s Championships held in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe and wishes to clarify that the company did not commit to ongoing sponsorship of the tournament. 

Kwese only supported the Cosafa women’s teams to the tune of R1 million only for the 2017 Cosafa Women’s Championship winners, and the sponsorship was specifically for the national women soccer teams of South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Kenya.

The funds have since been released following central bank approval and Kwese is proud to have been part of the success of the women’s soccer teams. - Kwese

