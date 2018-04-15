DeMbare seek turnaround

HARARE – While it has been a nightmare start to the 2018 Castle Lager Premiership season by Harare giants Dynamos, their coach Lloyd Mutasa still believes he can still turn it around and be a success.

With the Premier League season full of unrelenting surprises, nowhere has the shock therapy been more acutely felt than at the Glamour Boys.

DeMbare has lurched from the sublime to the ridiculous with bewildering frequency. Mutasa’s charges are yet to pick up maximum points in their opening five matches raising doubts over the team’s pedigree to launch an assault on the title.

Already Dynamos have lost three of their opening five matches while managing two draws to sit second from the bottom and they are trailing early pacesetters Ngezi Platinum Stars by a massive 13 points.

The Glamour Boys now have a chance to redeem themselves when they face Yadah FC this afternoon at Rufaro Stadium.

Apparently, this is the same fixture that Dynamos picked up their first win last season having had a terrible start.

“For our preparations against Yadah, I think we have done much and I’m sure we are ready to roll. I think we are in the mood and we should be able to start picking up maximum points from what we saw,” Mutasa said ahead of today’s tie.

“We started badly again this season but I think with the way we have been executing our duties at training a lot of things are looking positive and the youngsters are itching to go and everyone wants to get the three points.

“It’s high time as an institution to start collecting maximum points so that we can also catch up with the other leading teams.”

DeMbare’s poor run has not gone down well with some of the club’s fans who on their visit to Nyamhunga Stadium against Kariba were even singing songs reminding the coach to start picking maximum points or risk being sacked.

But Mutasa downplayed that unfortunate incident saying he is not under pressure.

“Football is always a pressure game but I wouldn’t want to say I’m feeling the pressure. You look at the arsenal that is at your disposal, you look at the potential that they have and if you have what it takes to compete I think pressure will be another thing,” he said.

“We would want to bounce back immediately and we have got the right arsenal to do that. I’m sure it’s only a matter of time and God’s time is the best, we are close to it.”

Mutasa believes their biggest letdown has been poor finishing.

“If you look at the matches that we have played and the number of games that we have lost, I think it has been a case of narrow defeats.

“And in all those matches you could count that we created per game at least two or three scoring chances and if we had utilised them it could have been a different case,” Mutasa said.

“And I am saying that’s an area that we have been working on and I’m sure we are going to score goals this weekend so that we can come out victorious.

“We have got a solid team that can do better than what we did last year. You can only probably say the progress was a bit disturbed by those two weeks when some of the guys went on strike. But I’m very much positive that we can now start picking up maximum points.”

Mutasa has also revealed they are now over the Christian Ntouba debacle, and are ready for life after the Cameroonian.

“You look at the scenario where we you think today and tomorrow we will have Epoupa in the team.

“Then you look at the current situation and it appears done and dusted; the young man has probably made up his mind and decided to go,” said Mutasa.

“And as a family we are bracing ourselves for life without him. And if you made peace with the idea that you no longer have such a person you have to look elsewhere.

“And we have the likes of Kuda Kumwala, Quality Kangadzi among others they now need to up their game.”