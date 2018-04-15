Byo City's Dodo blasts Herentals' time wasting

Herentals............(2) 2

Bulawayo City.....(1) 1

HARARE – Bulawayo City coach Darlington Dodo was left livid by the time-wasting tactics by Herentals during yesterday’s Castle Lager Premiership match which he attributed for his side’s loss.

The Schoolboys took the lead in the first half through Aaron Chiwandamidzi before Timothy January equalised for the visitors.

William Kaphuma then restored the home side’s lead just before half time with a well-taken free kick from the edge of the box.

In the second half, Herentals began sitting deep in their own half while their players went down often to chew off precious seconds from the clock.

The home side’s ball boys also took the cue from their players as they took long to retrieve the match balls when they went out of play.

In the end, Amakhosi could not really get into their rhythm as they searched for the equaliser.

The home side’s tactics clearly infuriated Dodo.

“It’s unfortunate we made some schoolboy blunders at the back and we conceded.

“We then created some chances that we couldn’t bury but I’m shocked with this kind of football I’m seeing in the Premier League,” fumed Dodo.

“In the second half, this team (Herentals) played for only 15 minutes and the other 30 minutes they were on the ground and the referee was tolerating that; I’ve never seen this before.

“This is pathetic, we can’t play football like that and I’m shocked; I’m short of words to tell you the truth.

“How many times did the stretcher go onto the pitch?

“Soon after halftime, (Innocent) Benza just slept on the ground and the stretcher went in but he just stood up and did not use the stretcher; the referee did not give him a card.

“Their goalkeeper just thinks of sleeping on the goal line and nothing happens.

“How can I gauge my team’s performance when we only played 15 minutes?”

Herentals coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva was pleased his side had stemmed their two-game losing streak.

“This is a good win for us looking at the way we have dropped points in the last match against CAPS United,” Mutiwekuziva said.

“Today we beat ...Bulawayo City that has been in the league way before us which is very positive as we step forward with our push for survival against relegation.

“Herentals is still a baby and we need to survive.”