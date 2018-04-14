ZIFFT launches short film competition

HARARE - The Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust (ZIFFT) in partnership with Alliance Française have launched a Smartphone Short Film Competition for the youth as a way to boost the industry and get the youth to express themselves.

The theme of the competition is “Being Zimbabwean” and is for Zimbabweans aged 16 to 34 to have them express their inner voice, and contribute to the national discourse.

The competition will run for 45 days, while the winners will be announced on May 27.

“This is an opportunity for the youths to express how they feel about being Zimbabwean and also express ideas that help shape their future because a lot of the decisions being made today will affect them in the future,” ZIFFT executive director Nigel Munyati said.

Munyati urged the youths to participate in this competition saying they should stand up and talk about who they are and what their aspirations are.

A major condition is that the films must be apolitical and non-religious.

“It will challenge youths from diverse socio-economic backgrounds to test their filmmaking craft by creating a short film of not more than four minutes, using their smartphones. It has been conceived to give back to the youths their voice at this very critical stage in Zimbabwe’s contemporary history. With their voice back, the youths are now free to talk about socio-economic issues that impact their lives today, and pave the way for their future,” a statement by ZIFFT read.

The Smartphone Short Film Competition has received a major boost from sponsorship support by the youth oriented Elevate, and many of Zimbabwe’s public, private, and community radio stations.

According to the terms and conditions, entrants must submit their films by midnight Wednesday, May 23 this year.

The film must not exceed four minutes, including credits and only one film per entrant will be accepted.

They can be in any of the official Zimbabwean languages (Chewa, Chibarwe, English, Kalanga, Koisan, Nambya, Ndau, Ndebele, Shangani, Shona, Sign Language, Sotho, Tonga, Tswana, Venda, Xhosa) and French.