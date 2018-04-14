Rhinos, Chapungu share spoils

Black Rhinos..................0

Chapungu......................0

HARARE - Although his side dropped two points at home, Black Rhinos coach Herbert Maruwa was pleased by his side’s performance in the goalless draw with Chapungu in a Castle Lager Premiership match yesterday.

Before yesterday’s draw, Maruwa’s side had lost their last two matches in the capital to Yadah FC (3-1) and CAPS United (2-0) before last weekend’s away win over Bulawayo City.

Chauya Chipembere employed a conservative approach whereby they maintained a lot of numbers in their own half while few players pushed forward.

Maruwa defended this strategy as he hoped for more defensive solidity rather than attacking at all costs.

“When we played against Yadah and CAPS United, we were conceding goals and we then tried to rectify the problem but then now, we need to improve our crossing rate,” Maruwa said.

“We tried new combinations today so that we could create the scoring chances but we could not get the goal. The good thing is that we were getting into those good positions. It’s now up to us to encourage our players to shoot.”

Chapungu coach Tendai Chikuni said: “We knew the game was going to be very physical because of the two teams’ military background. In the first half we changed the structure of our team bringing in Ian Nyoni from our previous defeat to FC Platinum.

“We had lost two games in a row and we needed to bring in fresh legs into the team. Most of these guys we did not have preseason together but I’m very pleased with the point picked up away from home.”

Today: Mutare City v Bulawayo Chiefs (Vengere), FC Platinum v Harare City (Mandava), Herentals v Bulawayo City (Rufaro), Nichrut v ZPC Kariba (Ascot)

Sunday: Triangle United v CAPS United (Gibbo), Shabanie Mine v Ngezi Platinum (Maglas), Chicken Inn v Highlanders (Barbourfields), Dynamos v Yadah (Rufaro)