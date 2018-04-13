Zim celebrates World Intellectual Property Day

HARARE - Zimbabwe will join the rest of the world in celebrating World Intellectual Property Day on April 26.

The event was established by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) in 2000 to raise awareness of how patents, copyright, trademarks and designs impact on daily life as well as celebrating the creativity, and the contribution made by creators and innovators to the development of societies across the globe.

Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (Zimura) executive director Polisile Ncube (pictured) said her organisation will join other local arts associations for the first time in celebrating the World Intellectual Property Day.

“We have planned a public march on the day. According to our plans, artistes will march in Harare from Africa Unity Square to Zimbabwe College of Music.

“We will be holding banners, flyers and posters among other awareness campaign materials so as to get our message to reach the intended audience effectively,” Ncube said.

“As Zimura, we regard intellectual property as more important than tangible property in the sense that the former lasts longer beyond the death of the creator hence it should be protected well.”

April 26 was chosen as the date for World Intellectual Property Day because it coincides with the date on which the Convention Establishing the World Intellectual Property Organisation entered into force in 1970.

“We have artistes such as Dereck Mpofu and Ruth Mbangwa among others who are working on an intellectual property awareness song,” she said.

Other arts organisations to participate in the celebrations include Zingoma which has already lined up workshops pertaining intellectual property among other pertinent issues affecting the sector.

Zimu led by Edith WeUtonga has also lined up concerts meant to observe the intellectual property day for the entire week.

Meanwhile, sungura musician Alick Macheso wishes he could rewind days back to good years of 1980s to 1990s where technology and music piracy was yet to take off. He blamed technological advancement in the media industry for fuelling music piracy.

“Music piracy is a serious matter, back in the day this was unheard of. Now it is easier for people to pirate our music owing to technological advancement in society including gadgets such as smart phones, computers and their devices such as memory sticks and CDs among others,” said Macheso.