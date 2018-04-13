Russia here we come!

HARARE - Despite the Warriors being disqualified from taking part in the 2018 Fifa Russia World Cup qualifiers, Zimbabwe is guaranteed to have representation at the finals courtesy of Castle Lager.

Zimbabwe missed out on the finals without even kicking a ball after Fifa banned the Warriors from the African qualifiers following Zifa’s failure to pay former coach Valinhos.

However, Delta Beverages through their Castle Lager brand, have unveiled a promotion that has the potential of seeing at least 10 locals travelling to Russia to be part of the crowd at the Fifa World Cup which is set to start on June 14 and will end July 15.

Options for landing the trips are broken down into two separate categories with the first package offering an all-expenses paid trip for two lucky customers who enter the competition after buying only four pints, quarts or cans of Castle Lager.

The second category is that of a Five-A-Side tournament that will see a team from Zimbabwe travelling to Zambia for continental finals and if they win there, they will be rewarded with a trip to Russia.

“We believe that creating a platform for friends to share great moments and great beer together is an absolute necessity,” said Delta sales and marketing executive Stanley Muchenje.

“And so, today, we are launching the Castle Lager Football World Cup promotion with a focus on the Castle 5’s Zimbabwe edition.

“The Castle Football World Cup promotion will include the largest Five-A-Side amateur football tournament in the country as a key piece.

“The Five-A-Side format is progressive, fast-paced, and fun, but most importantly it’s accessible which makes it one of the most popular formats of the game in Zimbabwe.”

Commenting on the other competition category, Muchenje said: “We are also saying that our consumers who may be not keen on playing or are unable to play football should not be left out.

“We have come up with a promotion for them and all they need to do is buy four Castle Lager pints or quarts then enter into the promotion and they stand a chance to win a trip to Russia.

“For that we have two tickets to give away. I’m sure there is nothing exciting than finding your way to the World Cup.”

Meanwhile, the Five-A-Side tournament is going to be run across six countries in Africa; Lesotho, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Former Warriors and Kaizer Chiefs midfield enforcer Tinashe Nengomasha has been identified by Castle Lager to be the country ambassador for the local tournament.

Tournament ambassadors have also been identified in the other countries with Lehlohonolo Seema (Lesotho), Christopher Katongo (Zambia), Siza Dlamini (Swaziland); Brian Baloyi (South Africa) and Ivo Mapunda (Tanzania) all coming in.

Cameroon and Barcelona legend Samuel Eto’o is the global ambassador of the tournament.

“It’s very hard to describe the experience of being in a packed stadium during a high-profile match,” Nengomasha said.

“I am excited that fellow Zimbabweans will be getting these same experiences I have also had as a professional, if we win the Five-A-Side challenge on a continental level. I appreciate Castle Lager for putting together this programme, and am happy to be the local Castle Lager five-aside ambassador.”

In order for those interested to take part in the action, all they need to do is to register a team of six at participating outlets around the country and the chosen lucky teams will take part in the local play-offs to be held being held in May.

The winning team will then travel to Lusaka, Zambia for the continental finals to be held between May 24 and 26.

Castle Lager have been very involved in local football for many years dating back to the pre-independence days.

The company has been the Premier Soccer League’s official sponsor for the eight year now with the current deal set to end next year but current indications point to another renewal.