Chamisa 'drowns' Khupe

Blessings Mashaya and Tendai Kamhungira  •  13 April 2018 10:00AM  •  4 comments

HARARE – Long-serving  MDC vice president Thokozani Khupe’s association with the party is effectively and officially over, after she was recalled from Parliament yesterday.

Khupe and two other former top MDC officials, national  spokesperson Obert Gutu and organising secretary Abednigo Bhebhe, were  also fired from the party last month — as the political movement’s  bigwigs squabbled over power after its popular leader, Morgan  Tsvangirai, passed away in February.

Before that, Khupe — who stood  accused of playing truant — had been given an extended deadline to end  her wrangle with new party president Nelson Chamisa, whom she refused to  accept as the bona fide successor to Tsvangirai.

The firing of Khupe, Gutu and Bhebhe from the party also followed the surprising  resignation of former chairperson Lovemore Moyo over the leadership  quarrels.

Acting Speaker of the National Assembly Ruben  Marumahoko announced yesterday that the MDC had recalled Khupe from Parliament, where she had almost become a permanent fixture since the party was formed nearly two decades ago.

Citing section 129 (1)  (k) of the national Constitution, Marumahoko said all that was needed for him to declare a seat vacant was notification from the concerned party.

“She ceased to be a member of MDC and therefore she no longer represents the interests of the party,” he said.

Section 129 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe says: “A seat of a Member of  Parliament becomes vacant if the Member has ceased to belong to the political party of which he or she was a member when elected to Parliament and the political party concerned, by written notice to the Speaker or the President of the Senate, as the case may be, has declared that the member has ceased to belong to it”.

Marumahoko said that administrative processes regarding the notification of the vacancy to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) would be executed soon.

Chamisa has also, meanwhile, received a ringing endorsement from the MDC Alliance which has said he will be its sole presidential candidate, and will thus square off against Mnangagwa in this year’s presidential elections which are due in less than four months’ time.

The watershed polls will be the  first in the past two decades not to feature 94-year-old former president Robert Mugabe and the late Tsvangirai.

The MDC is in an alliance which includes Tendai Biti’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Welshman Ncube’s MDC, Jacob Ngarivhume’s Transform Zimbabwe, Zanu Ndonga headed by Denford Masiyarira, and the Multi-Racial Christian Democrats  which is led by Mathias Guchutu.

In the meantime, the battle between Chamisa and Khupe has also spilled into the High Court, where the two are clashing over the ownership of the party’s name and symbols.

In an application filed before the Bulawayo High Court, the MDC led by Chamisa is the applicant — while Khupe, Gutu and Bhebhe are cited as respondents.

Chamisa is arguing that he is the legitimate leader of the MDC and is accusing Khupe and company of infringing on the MDC trademark. He also says Khupe, Gutu and Bhebhe were sacked from the party and thus have no authority to claim ownership of the party.

Comments (4)

SHE ASKED FOR IT. SHE IS VERY POOR SIGHTED. SHE COULD HAVE POSITIONED HERSELF VERY VERY VERY WELLBUT NEKUBVUMA KUFURIRWA, SHE HAS BLANDERED HER POLITICAL CARRIER !!!!!!

Matingindi - 13 April 2018

@ Matingindi, we say 'blunder', not 'blander' and 'carreer', not 'carrier', you semi-literate fool!! I will not respond to the political aspect of your post because you are clearly out of depth on these issues-a free English lesson will suffice for today!!

Dr T. Khupe - 13 April 2018

Bye bye Doctar. There's English for u to mark.

El nino - 13 April 2018

Sorry Dr T. you also need English lessons. It is career not carreer.Do you not have auto correct Dr?

Dabulamanzi - 13 April 2018

