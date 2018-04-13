Bangladesh for Dairibord Rugby Festival

HARARE - Bangladesh are set to provide an international feel to this year’s edition of the Dairibord Schools Rugby Festival together with a host of regional teams when the tournament roars to life on April 29 to May 5.

Prince Edward School the usual venue, will host the rugby extravaganza that will also see Botswana, Nigeria and Zambia going pound for pound with local schools in the tournament for both primary and secondary schools.

A total of 150 schools have confirmed participation in these games that feature both boys and girls’ teams with the best XV players during the tournament set to travel to South Africa and Ireland to participate in matches courtesy of Sports Travel, South Africa.

The official launch of the festival is scheduled for Tuesday at the Venue in Avondale with Sables coach Peter de Villiers expected to be the guest of honour.

Dairibord spokesperson Imelda Shoko is upbeat about her company taking the initiative in spreading the game to all corners of the country and beyond the borders and creating a suitable sporting vehicle aimed at improving the overall well-being of youths and developing talent for junior age groups teams and the senior and national level.

This is the fifth year running that Dairibord are sponsoring this rugby festival.

“Our continued sponsorship of the festival is motivated by the immeasurable benefits that the discipline brings to the talented boys and girls with a passion for rugby,” Shoko said.

Festival director Tawanda Jimu expressed satisfaction at the progress at which the preparations are shaping up.

“Invitations to schools were done and the responses we got were phenomenal, as we speak we have closed the entries after we reached our 150 schools capacity,” Jimu said.

“We are doing a basic first aid course in rugby which is a requirement form World Rugby to have all medical personnel trained.”

There will be 38 girls’ teams with Sahumani from Honde Valley leading the show.

The 3rd edition of the primary schools will be hosted on Saturday and Sunday, where 16 schools have confirmed participation.

A total of nine international referees are expected to grace the festival.