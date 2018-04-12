Takura to unveil debut album

HARARE - Hip-hop artiste Takura will unveil his debut studio album Someone Had To Do It on Friday at Club 1+1 in the capital tomorrow.

The event, to be held at Longcheng Plaza will feature musicians Trevor Dongo, Simba Tagz, Stunner and Junior Brown among others.

The album is made up of 18 tracks.

“I regard this album as my best work ever. I took my time working on it. Initially, I wanted to release the album last year but I deleted it as I was not happy about it.

“I recorded another album which I am going to unveil this Friday. I have confidence on this one,” the 28-year-old artiste said.

Takura ventured into music industry in 2014 with the group Soul Africa before going solo two years later when he released the hit Zino Irema.

He relied on his own studio called 1 Entertainment Records to record all his music.

Zino Irema made waves not just in the country but also in the region. In 2016, Takura made it onto SA Hip Hop Magazine’s Top 10 African Rappers.

The magazine listed him on number 7, ahead of South African rappers Emtee and Nasty C who were numbers 10 and 9 respectively and Mozambican Laylizzy on number 8.

The list also includes, Cassper Nyovest on number 5, AKA on number 4, Sarkodie on number 3, Nigerian Phyno on number 2 and MHD on number 1.

Meanwhile, Club 1+1 which hosted Killer T’s album launch last week has become a favourite joint for artistes, of late.

On April 20, the joint will host Sniper and Guspy Warrior on April 27. On May 4, the joint will host Andy Muridzo’s album launch. The following week on May 11, Club 1+1 will host Destruction Boys popular for their hit Omunye Omunye.

On May 25, Freeman will unveil his new album Mukuru WeCompany at the same joint.