Sweswe seeks momentum

HARARE - FC Platinum interim coach Lizwe Sweswe is pleased with his team’s perfect start to the 2018 Castle Lager Premiership season.

The defending champions are still unbeaten from five matches following wins over ZPC Kariba (3-0), Yadah FC (2-0), Bulawayo City (1-0) and Chapungu (2-0). Pure Platinum Play only dropped points when they drew 0-0 with CAPS United.

Sweswe has fitted pretty well in the shoes of head coach Norman Mapeza, who is currently recuperating at his home in Harare after undergoing a successful back surgery just before the start of the season.

To his credit, Sweswe has so far maintained the high standards set by Mapeza and his side is yet to concede a goal this term and sits in second position on 13 points just two behind leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars.

“I think we have started the season really well. The consistency of our results since the start of the season shows that.

“I am sure we are capable of being consistent and that is always a sign of quality, especially in this tough league,” Sweswe told the Daily News.

“We are a team that wants to be successful, which needs a special hunger, and I think we have that.

Of course, there is still room for improvement and being in a position we are in at the moment, is of course a good thing.”

This weekend, the Zvishavane-based side hosts a Harare City side that has also had an equally impressive start to the new campaign.

City, who were relegated at the end of last season before acquiring How Mine’s franchise are in sixth place with nine points and are also yet to taste defeat.

“What is important is that we go into the game and focus on our performance and not what they are doing or what they have been doing,” Sweswe said.

“That is more important than focusing on Harare City. If we play at our best we will be difficult to handle for any team.

“What is a fact is that all the games are tough because all teams are getting stronger. So against City, we are expecting another tough battle of course.”

Fixtures:

Tomorrow: Black Rhinos v Chapungu (Rufaro)

Saturday: Mutare City v Bulawayo Chiefs (Vengere), FC Platinum v Harare City (Mandava), Herentals v Bulawayo City (Rufaro), Nichrut v ZPC Kariba (Ascot)

Sunday: Triangle United v CAPS United (Gibbo), Shabanie Mine v Ngezi Platinum (Maglas), Chicken Inn v Highlanders (Barbourfields), Dynamos v Yadah (Rufaro)