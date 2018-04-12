Mighty Warriors abandon sit-in

HARARE - The Mighty Warriors have called off their sit-in at Zifa Village after the football mother body reached an agreement with the players’ clubs.

Since Monday, the Mighty Warriors had refused to leave Zifa Village after they were given between $5 and $20 for transport allowance only following their 2019 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (Awcon) qualifier against Namibia which they had won 4-0 on aggregate.

Earlier in the morning, Zifa chief executive Joseph Mamutse had tried in vain to break the impasse but the players stuck to their guns.

“The CEO was here earlier and he said we should leave because he risked being summoned by the minister to explain why we were still in camp for so long. He brought along a Led Car Rental 30-seater bus which he wanted to ferry us home but we stuck to our guns,” one of the players told the Daily News.

“They finally communicated with our clubs and reached an understanding which we as players are not sure of as of now but we will be updated later on.

“The clubs that came to pick up their players included Black Rhinos, Flame Lily and Blue Swallows among others.

“Unlike on Tuesday, today (yesterday) we got our normal supply of food we did not starve.”

Mighty Warriors team manager Charity Munemo could not be drawn into commenting on the kind of settlement the association authorities had reached with the girls.

“They have gone to their respective homes,” was all Munemo could confirm to the Daily News.