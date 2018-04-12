Madhanhire delivers KO in Namibia

HARARE - While rising Zimbabwean boxer Simon “Undertaker” Madhanhire is still new to the professional game, he had an encouraging start to his career in Namibia at the weekend.

Madhanhire, who was making his professional debut, secured a second round stoppage when he knocked out Namibian Walter Makoroli in a non-title heavyweight bout last Saturday.

The Harare-based boxer, who fights under the Deltaforce Boxing Academy stable, had travelled to Windhoek by road but all that changed following his fantastic victory.

Deltaforce Boxing Academy’s sponsors, Gypsite, were impressed by the fighting spirit shown by Madhanhire and booked air tickets for the entire Zimbabwean contingent that had travelled to Namibia.

Makoroli, who was enjoying a massive home support of more than 500 fans, absorbed a few good shots from the Zimbabwean in the first round before wobbling back to his corner when the bell rang.

However, Madhanhire had already seen that Namibian’s chin could not weather the storm and came back for the second round looking for the kill.

The Zimbabwean started the second round by landing a right jab and left uppercut combination which clearly had Makoroli on the ropes.

Madhanhire finished the fight with a strong left hand jab leaving the Namibian on the canvas. Just like that, the fight was over.

The win means Madhanhire only becomes the second Zimbabwean boxer to win a bout in Namibia following Peter Pambeni’s victory in 2001.

“I came to fight and to put on a good show for the fans but unfortunately my opponent couldn’t stand the heat. I think my power was too much for him,” an elated Madhanhire told the Daily News.

“I’m now looking forward to my next assignments. I’m in the right direction and looking forward to more great fights. I think my future is very bright but I only need to work hard.”

Madhanhire’s coach Simon Sankulani is happy with the progress made by his boxer since he turned professional last year in July.

“He is in the right direction. He has started well and is willing to learn. I am sure he will go places,” said Sankulani.

Gypsite managing director Clement Zingoni said Madhanhire could be the next big thing in the local heavyweight category.

“He is the next Kilimanjaro,” Zingoni said adding, “We are now aiming to take the belt from Elvis Moyo. I can safely tell you that he is the next big thing.”